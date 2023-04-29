Liverpool under-21s thrashed Fulham in their penultimate game of the season on Sunday, with Tom Hill scoring his first goal in over three years.

Fulham U21s 0-4 Liverpool U21s

Premier League 2, Motspur Park

April 30, 2023

Goals: Blair 3′ 41′, Allen OG 59′, Hill 90+2′

Though the title is already wrapped up, with Man City winning their third consecutive title at U21s level, Liverpool have taken a big step towards securing second.

A trip to Motspur Park saw a strong side take to the field, including Ben Doak, Rhys Williams, Bobby Clark, Owen Beck and Marcelo Pitaluga – players who have been on the fringes of the first team.

It was another youngster with senior experience, Harvey Blair, who broke the deadlock within just three minutes, before adding another ahead of half-time.

The second half brought an own goal from Fulham goalkeeper Michael Allen, with Barry Lewtas using his side’s dominance to shuffle his pack from the bench.

On went Melkamu Frauendorf with 69 minutes on the clock, before Hill and Max Woltman were sent on for the final 10 minutes of a controlled game in south-west London.

Liverpool were cruising to a 3-0 victory when, in the second minute of stoppage time, Hill popped up with another to seal the victory.

The 20-year-old has been sidelined for much of the past two-and-a-half years with injury problems that began with an ACL rupture in late 2020.

He had come close to scoring in recent outings – as he builds up his fitness following a new issue sustained in pre-season with the first team – but Sunday brought the moment he had been waiting for.

There is now one more opportunity for Hill and Co. to feature before the end of the season – and if they avoid defeat to Crystal Palace next Saturday, they will finish second.

Liverpool U21s: Pitaluga; Stephenson, Williams, Koumetio, Beck; Corness, Clark (Musialowski 89′), Norris; Doak (Hill 80′), Blair (Frauendorf 69′), Stewart (Woltman 79′)

Subs not used: Hughes

Next match: Crystal Palace (A) – Premier League 2 – Saturday, May 6, 1pm (BST)