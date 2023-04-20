★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Mount update, Lindstrom “keen” & Fabinho praises Trent – Latest LFC News

Thursday’s news update includes yet more indications that Mason Mount could join Liverpool this summer, as well as links to players across Europe and discussion about Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s new role.

 

Mount “increasingly likely” to join Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 28, 2021: Chelsea's Mason Mount during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Speculation around the potential signing of Mount shows no sign of easing, with the Reds said to be “leading” the race for the midfielder’s signature.

There have been no shortage of stories linking the 24-year-old with a switch to Merseyside and reports in the Guardian have indicated that Liverpool have held “productive” talks regarding a potential move.

Chelsea are likely to let a number of senior players leave this summer in order to balance the books and meet FFP requirements and Mount looks to be on Liverpool’s radar as they look to replenish the midfield area.

Mount’s contract will expire in the summer of 2024, giving Liverpool a strong hand when it comes to negotiating a price for the England international.

 

Lindstrom “keen” on move & Salzburg striker “likes Liverpool”

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: Jesper Lindstrom of Denmark speaks during the Denmark Press Conference at the main Media Center on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA)

  • Jesper Lindstrom continues to be linked with a move to Anfield, with Ekstra Bladet reporting that the player would be open to a move after Liverpool were described as being “highly interested” in the midfielder earlier this month
  • RB Salzburg forward Karim Konate has admitted to being fond of Liverpool during a discussion about future plans for his career with Actu Foot Afrique, as published by RMC Sport

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 1, 2023: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. Man City won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Fabinho has praised Alexander-Arnold’s recent performances in his more advanced role within the side, suggesting that Liverpool “can really use” the 24-year-old’s skills in midfield and insisting that he is already comfortable in the position

  • Reports from Sportcell suggest that Roberto Firmino could be heading to Turkey when his contract expires this summer, with a deal in principle said to already have been agreed with a Super Lig club

  • Nottingham Forest will unfurl a 30-foot ‘no tragedy chanting’ banner during their trip to Anfield this weekend

 

Premier League watch

Chelsea's Joao Felix reacts after a missed chance during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London. Picture date: Thursday January 12, 2023. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/PA Images

  • William Saliba’s recovery from injury is behind schedule according to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, a blow for the league leaders (BBC)

  • David De Gea is on the verge of signing a new deal at Man United to extend his stay beyond the end of next season, we can only assume it wasn’t based on his last trip to Anfield (Forbes)

  • Atletico Madrid are said to becoming increasingly worried that Chelsea won’t want to sign Joao Felix this summer and are hoping that Newcastle make a permanent move for the forward (Daily Mail)

 

Video of the day

Check out academy director Alex Inglethorpe chat on the latest episode of the We Are Liverpool podcast.

Match of the night is Sevilla vs. Man United.

This Europa League second leg should be an intriguing one after the Spanish side unexpectedly came from behind against Erik ten Hag’s team last week.

Naturally, we’re backing Sevilla this evening as we have no interest in seeing Man United lift another European trophy!

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks