Thursday’s news update includes yet more indications that Mason Mount could join Liverpool this summer, as well as links to players across Europe and discussion about Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s new role.

Mount “increasingly likely” to join Liverpool

Speculation around the potential signing of Mount shows no sign of easing, with the Reds said to be “leading” the race for the midfielder’s signature.

There have been no shortage of stories linking the 24-year-old with a switch to Merseyside and reports in the Guardian have indicated that Liverpool have held “productive” talks regarding a potential move.

Chelsea are likely to let a number of senior players leave this summer in order to balance the books and meet FFP requirements and Mount looks to be on Liverpool’s radar as they look to replenish the midfield area.

Mount’s contract will expire in the summer of 2024, giving Liverpool a strong hand when it comes to negotiating a price for the England international.

Lindstrom “keen” on move & Salzburg striker “likes Liverpool”

Jesper Lindstrom continues to be linked with a move to Anfield, with Ekstra Bladet reporting that the player would be open to a move after Liverpool were described as being “highly interested” in the midfielder earlier this month

RB Salzburg forward Karim Konate has admitted to being fond of Liverpool during a discussion about future plans for his career with Actu Foot Afrique, as published by RMC Sport

Latest Liverpool FC news

Fabinho has praised Alexander-Arnold’s recent performances in his more advanced role within the side, suggesting that Liverpool “can really use” the 24-year-old’s skills in midfield and insisting that he is already comfortable in the position

Reports from Sportcell suggest that Roberto Firmino could be heading to Turkey when his contract expires this summer, with a deal in principle said to already have been agreed with a Super Lig club

Nottingham Forest will unfurl a 30-foot ‘no tragedy chanting’ banner during their trip to Anfield this weekend

Premier League watch

William Saliba’s recovery from injury is behind schedule according to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, a blow for the league leaders (BBC)

David De Gea is on the verge of signing a new deal at Man United to extend his stay beyond the end of next season, we can only assume it wasn’t based on his last trip to Anfield (Forbes)

Atletico Madrid are said to becoming increasingly worried that Chelsea won’t want to sign Joao Felix this summer and are hoping that Newcastle make a permanent move for the forward (Daily Mail)

Video of the day

Check out academy director Alex Inglethorpe chat on the latest episode of the We Are Liverpool podcast.

Match of the night is Sevilla vs. Man United.

This Europa League second leg should be an intriguing one after the Spanish side unexpectedly came from behind against Erik ten Hag’s team last week.

Naturally, we’re backing Sevilla this evening as we have no interest in seeing Man United lift another European trophy!