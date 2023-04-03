Your first Liverpool news overview of the week includes an update on Matheus Nunes and the best bits from Jurgen Klopp‘s pre-Chelsea press conference.

Liverpool “considering” Nunes alternatives

Rumoured midfield target Matheus Nunes appears to be less likely to complete a move to Anfield this summer, recent reports have suggested.

The 24-year-old is said to have been on Liverpool’s radar for a long time, but the Telegraph have reported that Liverpool are exploring “other more expensive targets” for the midfield this summer.

It is expected that Wolves will command a fee in excess of £50 million in the transfer window, and the Reds look to have turned their attention to other options.

Liverpool are still thought to be interested in moves for Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount and Moises Caicedo as they look to bolster their midfield for next season.

Klopp speaks ahead of Chelsea

Luis Diaz and Thiago remain unavailable for the trip to Stamford Bridge, but both players are now in full training with the squad

Jurgen Klopp insists that he is “fully in” following a number of recent sackings in the Premier League, declaring “we have to sort it”

The boss addressed recent comments from Virgil van Dijk that the team have had “hard talking” in the dressing room by admitting that he has “constant meetings” with his players

Latest Liverpool FC news

Pep Guardiola has avoided punishment for his extravagant celebration during his side’s 4-1 victory over the Reds, but Liverpool could be fined for a separate offence

A Merseyside journalist has claimed that Jude Bellingham remains “keen” on a move to Anfield

Ben Doak and Harvey Blair were standout performers in Liverpool under-21s’ 2-2 with Brighton.

What’s happening elsewhere?

Lionel Messi’s name was whistled by his own supporters as PSG lost their seventh game of 2023 at home to Lyon (BBC)

Chelsea‘s interim manager Bruno Saltor has said that his players will be “sad” following the news of Graham Potter’s departure (Sky Sports)

Bernardo Silva has warned title contenders Arsenal that Man City are hitting form at the right time as the season nears its conclusion (Goal)

Video of the day and match of the night

Check out this clip from the manager’s pre-Chelsea press conference as he reiterates his commitment to the job in hand despite the team’s recent struggles and Premier League sackings elsewhere.

It is a big clash between two teams we’ll be keeping a close eye on between now and the end of the season as Tottenham travel to Everton for a Monday night at Goodison Park.

You can catch all the coverage live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm (BST).