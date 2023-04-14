Liverpool’s remaining Premier League fixtures see them play four members of the top 11, all of whom remain in contention for a European spot.

The Champions League has been on Liverpool’s calendar for the last six seasons but with nine games remaining, they are 12 points and four places adrift of a top-four spot.

The door is all but closed on their hopes but how they finish the campaign will determine if they feature in the Europa League, Europa Conference League or have a season without European football.

A lot will depend on the eventual winners of the FA Cup, but a finish inside the top seven is likely to guarantee European competition for 2023/24.

But how does Liverpool’s final run of games compare to their closest neighbours in the table?

The current table

* Premier League table, April 12

The Reds (44 points) have Newcastle (56), Man United (56), Tottenham (53), Aston Villa (47) and Brighton (46) currently ahead of them in the table.

Brentford (43), Fulham (39) and Chelsea (39), meanwhile, are all within punching distance – with inconsistent form across the board making for a tight finish.

The Reds have nine games remaining on their schedule, while some of those around them have only eight and others 10.

The run-in

Jurgen Klopp‘s men will face four clubs in the top 11 (Tottenham, Fulham, Brentford and Aston Villa), the joint-fewest alongside Fulham.

Aston Villa (seven) have the toughest schedule on paper, followed by Brighton (six), Chelsea (six), Newcastle (five), Man United (five), Tottenham (five), and Brentford (five).

With plenty of battles between those vying for European spots in the last month of the season, a lot can change between now and May 28.

For example, Tottenham face a defining run with fixtures against Newcastle and Man United preceding their trip to Anfield, while the Reds meet two teams in the bottom five.

If Liverpool had shown us more throughout the campaign and fewer woes against those at the bottom of the table, many would feel more confident of their chances to capitalise on any dropped points.

As it stands, Klopp’s side can only afford to focus on themselves and it must start against Leeds on Monday evening, for the first win in five league outings.