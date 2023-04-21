Liverpool are said to have identified Khephren Thuram as a serious midfield option for this summer.

There have been no shortage of names linked to Liverpool’s rebuild for next season, but a reliable reporter has indicated that the OGC Nice midfielder, son of legendary French defender Lilian, is under significant consideration.

The Independent‘s chief football writer Miguel Delaney has reported that Thuram is seen as a “perfect answer” by Jurgen Klopp.

Delaney, who was among the first journalists to break Liverpool’s interest in Darwin Nunez last summer, said that Liverpool are looking at Thuram as an option as they look to replenish the middle of the park.

According to Delaney, the Reds have a “thoroughly researched list of potential options” for midfield this summer, with Klopp said to have pinpointed Thuram as a “perfect answer” to Liverpool’s issues in that area.

Thuram typically operates in defensive midfield for his club side but has also played as a traditional central midfielder as well as wide left.

The 22-year-old is said to have similar qualities to another reported Liverpool target, Conor Gallagher.

Stats site FBref listed Gallagher along with Nicolo Barella and Federico Valverde as having comparable attributes to the French midfielder, giving supporters some indication of what they could expect from the potential signing.

It is not the first time Thuram’s name has been linked with Liverpool, with the Telegraph reporting last month that the Ligue 1 player was aware of the speculation.

Liverpool’s deficiencies in midfield have been a major talking point throughout a difficult 2022/23 campaign, with a summer overhaul now expected to be a minimum requirement in the upcoming transfer window.

Delaney wrote that Klopp will look to add “at least two” players to his midfield options at the end of the season, with Mason Mount, Joao Paulinha and Alexis Mac Allister all thought to be part of the shortlist.

The links to midfielders will no doubt rumble on throughout the next couple of months, but this certainly appears to be one that comes with a degree of credibility.