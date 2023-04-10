The media watched on in awe as Liverpool and Arsenal played out a Premier League classic at Anfield, with the Reds showing some much-needed quality and heart.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men found themselves 2-0 down and in all sorts of trouble on Sunday, but ended up drawing 2-2 in dramatic fashion.

Roberto Firmino‘s late header earned Liverpool a point, although Ibrahima Konate also missed an incredible chance to win the game at the death.

It was a pulsating contest that ebbed and flowed, with the watching media taking a breath and dissecting the action.

A genuine classic was enjoyed by many…

The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney couldn’t believe what he witnessed:

“It should have been so much better for Arsenal, but then could have been so, so much worse. Likewise Liverpool. “If it’s difficult for anyone involved to know how to feel after that, it at least reflects the true reality of a title race. “This is where it gets serious. This is a warning of what is to come, not an end in itself, despite those remarkable last few minutes. […] “Jurgen Klopp’s side could have had a relaunch. But this wasn’t what it could have been for them either. They could have been beaten embarrassingly but then could have won resoundingly.”

Melissa Reddy summed up the crazy nature of the game in one swift post on Twitter:

Feel like I've watched an entire season in this one match — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) April 9, 2023

Phil McNulty of BBC Sport thought Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s dust-up with Granit Xhaka turned the game:

“Liverpool had produced an insipid performance and were being outplayed until Xhaka unwisely chose to tangle with Alexander-Arnold, the incident injecting Jurgen Klopp‘s side with the energy and inspiration they had been lacking – and crucially bringing the Anfield crowd into play. “Salah’s goal was the perfect invitation to mount a second-half siege in front of the Kop and it was one Liverpool accepted as they finally showed some of their true form. “Arsenal were penned back and it took an outstanding display of goalkeeping from Ramsdale to prevent a resurgent Liverpool from completing the perfect comeback.”

This Is Anfield‘s James Nalton was enthralled by the amount of entertainment on show:

“The temperature may have dropped thanks to a swirling cold wind inside Anfield but the temperature on the pitch was raised following numerous clashes. “A coming together between Alexander-Arnold and Granit Xhaka really lit the touchpaper and lifted the atmosphere inside Anfield. It appeared to rattle the Arsenal players. “Gabriel Jesus regularly found himself on the floor as Ibrahima Konate made his presence felt. “There was plenty of gamesmanship, breaking up the play, but overall this added spice seemed to work in Liverpool’s favour. “Perhaps the most bizarre moment was Andy Robertson getting booked at halftime for protesting to the referee having been elbowed by the linesman!”

Liverpool’s fightback was hailed by others…

On Twitter, David Lynch lauded Liverpool’s response after such an awful start:

Thought that was a brilliant, spirited comeback against an Arsenal side who fully deserve to be where they are this season. It's proof that the gap is not that big and that, with signings that help them to show intensity more regularly, Liverpool can be right back up there. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) April 9, 2023

The Mirror‘s Felix Keith felt Firmino’s introduction was key to the change in result:

“Firmino climbed off the bench and rolled back the years for Liverpool. He was involved in the move which ended with him heading the ball into the net, building from deep before Alexander-Arnold created it. “The Brazilian is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season after eight years of service and this was a fitting moment for the long-serving striker. “It has dented Arsenal‘s title hopes and given Manchester City a glimmer of hope, with six points instead of eight the gap at the top.”

And the Daily Mail‘s Ian Ladyman said it was a rare sign of fight that hasn’t been seen enough of late: