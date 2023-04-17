Liverpool go into their game against Leeds needing a win in order to avoid an embarrassing statistic – while a goal would at least end a shocking run.

Forty-four days have passed since Liverpool last won a game of football and the Reds haven’t able to maintain the performance levels shown at Anfield as they thrashed Man United 7-0.

Of the five matches played since, Liverpool have lost three and drawn two.

If Jurgen Klopp‘s side fail to beat Leeds, it would mean that there was a shorter gap between their victories against Southampton (November 12) and Aston Villa (Boxing Day), despite there being a World Cup to separate those fixtures.

There is an arguably even more embarrassing statistic, though, that Liverpool will be hoping to change on Monday night.

Woes on the road

Amazingly, this season, Liverpool are yet to score a league away goal against a team who were in the bottom half of the Premier League at the start of this weekend.

The Reds have scored just four times in their eight away league games in 2023, with the goals coming from four different players – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah.

Liverpool have won one of the last eight away league games – the 2-0 win at Newcastle back in February.

Thirteen of the Reds’ 44 league points accumulated so far this season have been earned away from Anfield.

Their tally of 14 goals away from home in the league is the second-lowest total of any team in the top 11 of the top flight.

Two players have scored more than one league away goal for the Reds this season – Salah has six, double the current total of Nunez.

Liverpool haven’t won in the last four league games, taking just two points in that time. Not since January 2021 have they gone five in a row in the league without winning.

Elland Road landmarks

Liverpool’s next goal will be their 200th against Leeds in all competitions and their next away win will be their 250th away from home in the Premier League.

Of the teams’ 105 meetings, Liverpool have won 54 and drawn 26.

Leeds‘ win at Anfield last October ended Liverpool’s run of 81 games unbeaten in the league at home in front of a full house and 85 with fans in the stadium.

Last season, the Reds won 3-0 at Leeds with Mo Salah scoring his 100th Premier League goal.

Liverpool have lost one of the last 13 meetings vs. Leeds and are unbeaten at Elland Road in their last seven trips.

The Reds have scored in each of the last nine visits to Leeds in all games (a club record against the Yorkshiremen) – a run extended to 18 matches home and away.

No Liverpool player has ever scored a hat-trick at Leeds‘ ground.

Leeds look for the double

Leeds are seeking their first league double over Liverpool since 2000-01, when they won 4-3 at Elland Road and Mark Viduka scored all four.

The only other hat-trick at Elland Road between the sides came in 1991, when Lee Chapman netted three as he lost 5-4 to Liverpool.

This season’s victory over the Reds was their seventh in the last 50 league meetings.

Last season, Leeds took 15 points from their final 10 games to stay up and won at Brentford on the final day to preserve their top-flight status.

This is Leeds‘ third home game in succession. Patrick Bamford’s goal against Crystal Palace was his 50th for Leeds in all competitions.

Leeds have kept one clean sheet in the last 13 matches in league and cup, their 1-0 home win over Southampton in February.

They have conceded 14 goals in the last five matches.

Going into this round of fixtures, only Southampton (28) have conceded more home goals than Leeds‘ 24.

Javi Gracia

Javi Gracia was appointed as manager on February 21. In his seven league games so far, his team have earned 10 points.

They have won three of their seven Premier League games under the Spaniard – as many as they had won in the previous 22 matches this season.

Gracia has faced Liverpool three times in his managerial career all while with Watford. He lost all three, conceding 13 times and is yet to see his team score against the Reds.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 24, Nunez 14, Firmino 11, Elliott 5, Diaz 4, Gakpo 4, own goals 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Carvalho 3, Van Dijk 3, Bajcetic 1, Matip 1, Oxlade-Chamberlain 1

Leeds: Rodrigo 13, Bamford 5, Harrison 5, Sinisterra 5, Gnonto 4, Summerville 4, Firpo 2, Klich 2, Kristensen 2, Struijk 2, own goals 2, Aaronson 1, Ayling 1, Cooper 1, Greenwood 1, Perkins 1, Roca 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).