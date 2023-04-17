Liverpool head to Elland Road tonight looking to rewrite their form at the expense of Leeds. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds have not tasted victory in five games, with defeats to Bournemouth, Real Madrid and Man City followed by draws with Chelsea and Arsenal.

Their performance in battling back against Arsenal served as encouragement, though, and Jurgen Klopp is hoping a week at the training ground will only improve things.

Leeds, meanwhile, suffered a 5-1 shock against Crystal Palace last time out, so manager Javi Gracia will also be looking for a response.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 3pm in New York, midday in Los Angeles, 5am (Tuesday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Leeds vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Leeds vs. Liverpool is being shown live on USA Network and NBC Universo in the US, which are available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Leeds vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Leeds vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ Monday night clash on the following channels worldwide:

