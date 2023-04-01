Liverpool finally return to competitive action this weekend with a visit to Premier League champions Man City. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV worldwide.

Saturday lunchtime at the Etihad presents the start of three tough fixtures in nine days for the Reds, with Chelsea and Arsenal soon to follow.

A positive result and performance would provide a huge boost to Liverpool’s hopes of a top-four finish heading towards the run-in and kick off the weekend in perfect style.

It is a big task given that Liverpool’s last league win at the Etihad came in 2015, but a win would be a major step in the right direction.

Up the Reds.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 12.30pm (BST) – or 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 10.30pm in Sydney, 3.30pm in Dubai and 2.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Man City vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Man City vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Canada Viewers

Man City vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Man City vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s trip to the Etihad on the following channels worldwide:

beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD,SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Csport.tv, star+, ESPN Argentina, Setanta Sports 1, Optus Sport, Sky Sport Top Event, Paramount+, Star Sports Select HD2, Moja TV, Arena Sport 1P, Astro Go, Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra, fuboTV Canada, ESPN Chile, QQ Sports Live, Migu, iQiyi, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League, ESPN, Arena Sport 3 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go, Canal+ Sport, Skylink, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, Viaplay Estonia, TV3+ HD, V Sport 2 Finland, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Canal+ Foot, WOW, Nova Sports Premier League, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now E, Now Player, Spíler1, TV2 Play, SíminnSport, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Vidio, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport 1, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, SPOTV ON, Viaplay Latvia, iQiyi, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Skynet Myanmar, Viaplay Netherlands, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Poland, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Prima Sport 1, Orange TV Go, Digi Sport 1 Romania, Orange Sport 1 Romania, Digi Online, Prima Play, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+, Arena Sport 1 Premium, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2, Setanta Sports Ukraine, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, VieON, K+ SPORT 1

