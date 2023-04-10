★ PREMIUM
Xhaka’s big mistake and 5 things fans are talking about after Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

There was no shortage of talking points at Anfield as Liverpool came from two goals behind to earn a point against Arsenal on Sunday.

Liverpool had to battle back from two early setbacks to avoid a second home league defeat of the season, but a series of missed opportunities left a tinge of regret and a sense that there could have been more.

The 2-2 draw leaves the Reds 12 points adrift of Man United in fourth spot, meaning that almost all hope of Champions League qualification has now slipped away.

A number of incidents, not least Andy Robertson receiving an elbow to the face from linesman Constantine Hatzidakis, got fans talking after the match.

 

Robertson elbowed by linesman

In a bizarre sequence of events, the Scotland captain appeared to be elbowed in the face by the assistant referee as he remonstrated over a decision at the end of the first half.

It was the biggest discussion point of the weekend in football, let alone at Anfield, with many struggling to comprehend what they’d witnessed.

PGMOL are now investigating the incident, with former referees expecting a lengthy ban.

 

Konate shines despite missed opportunity

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 9, 2023: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté celebrates his side's first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Ibrahima Konate missed a glorious chance to seal all three points in injury time, but was rightly praised by supporters for an otherwise flawless performance.

 

Trent in midfield

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 9, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

After plenty of calls to see Trent Alexander-Arnold play in a more advanced role, the manager duly obliged against Arsenal.

The 24-year-old was used in something Jurgen Klopp described as a “double six” with Fabinho, playing visibly further forward than we are used to seeing.

The move was greeted by a mixed response from supporters.

 

Salah’s last penalty?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 9, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts as he misses a penalty kick during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool were presented with a huge opportunity to draw level early in the second half after referee Paul Tierney awarded a penalty for a foul on Diogo Jota.

Mohamed Salah slid the spot-kick agonisingly wide, prompting Klopp to confess after the game that he and his staff will “talk about” removing the Egyptian from penalty duties.

It was Salah’s fourth miss in his last 11 penalties, leaving fans questioning whether a new taker is needed.

 

Xhaka riles up Anfield…again

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 9, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) challenges Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Arsenal appear to have not learned their lesson following Mikel Arteta’s altercation with Klopp leading to a 4-0 thrashing last season.

Granit Xhaka clashed with Alexander-Arnold in the first half of Sunday’s draw, prompting an angry response from the home supporters.

It certainly didn’t do Liverpool any harm, with the Reds able to get back on terms after a dismal first 30 minutes.

When will they – and especially Xhaka – learn?!

