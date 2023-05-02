Sam Allardyce is back managing in the Premier League. Yes, you read that right. And his backroom staff is to include two former Liverpool figures.

Leeds sacked director of football Victor Orta on Tuesday and on Wednesday they confirmed manager Javi Gracia and his staff had also been dismissed.

It has led them to Allardyce, naturally, who has not been in the hot seat since the end of 2020/21 when he left West Brom.

His appointment is the antithesis of who Leeds originally pinned their hopes on in Marcelo Bielsa, but the goalposts have moved significantly since he left Elland Road last year.

But who are the former Liverpool figures Allardyce is to have in his backroom staff?

Former Reds academy coach Karl Robinson is to act as his assistant, Leeds have confirmed, and ex-striker Robbie Keane will also be by his side, as per the Times.

Robinson worked at Liverpool’s academy at the time Trent Alexander-Arnold was rising up the ranks, while Keane played for Liverpool 28 times throughout the 2008/09 season – he also played 56 times for Leeds.

They have their work cut out for them as Leeds have been up the creek without a paddle in their battle against relegation.

They took another blow over the weekend after falling to a 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth, which saw the club come under further scrutiny after fans waiting at their hotel were ignored. The players have since apologised.

With four games remaining and only above the relegation zone thanks to having a slightly superior goal difference over Nottingham Forest (+eight), changes rightly beckoned at the top.

Leeds face Man City, Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham in their last four games, and their approach in trying to remain in the Premier League just became all the more pragmatic.