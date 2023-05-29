As the curtains closed on the season and thus bringing to an end four Liverpool careers, there was no shortage of reflection and touching words from the squad.

This campaign is not going into the history books for any of the right reasons, rather it is one that will collect dust and be filed under the exhausting category.

An 11-game unbeaten run to close out the season was needed to restore some sense of optimism but the headlines after the finale at Southampton were about the end of an era.

Roberto Firmino signed off with a goal and James Milner captained the side for the last time, while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain watched on from afar.

Four different career trajectories at Anfield but the quartet were all, rightly, lauded by their team-mates when they took to social media after the final match.

Jordan Henderson reflected on a “brotherhood that will last a lifetime” as he wished all four “good luck” for the journey that comes next:

It has proved hard to say goodbye for Andy Robertson, who “shared some of the best times of my life” with Bobby, Milner, Naby and Ox:

Joe Gomez commended his team-mates who were “incredible players and even better people” after his first start following eight games on the bench:

As for Virgil van Dijk, his message was two-fold and thus had to be separated into two different posts.

First, came a reflection on “a season we won’t remember for much” before a promise to “work like crazy” to get Liverpool back where they belong:

Then came the farewell to the departing quartet, who he will share memories with “forever”:

And to round up the farewells, Milner had a message of his own as he thanked the fans “for everything” after eight years filled with silverware:

It really is the end of an era for Liverpool and while the farewells have proven emotional, it was the right time to close one chapter and get ready to start another.

Farewell 2022/23, you will not be missed.