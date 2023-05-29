Diogo Jota caught the eye in Liverpool’s 4-4 draw at Southampton, but Caoimhin Kelleher didn’t cover himself in glory.

The Reds finished a disappointing Premier League season with a balmy clash at St Mary’s, in a game that rather summed up their campaign.

Having raced into a 2-0 lead, thanks to goals from Jota and Roberto Firmino on his final appearance, Liverpool found themselves 4-2 down in the second half.

There was still time for Cody Gakpo and Jota to complete a spirited comeback, however, in what was an entertaining contest.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, WhoScored, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

It was Jota (7.9) who got the final highest average rating of the season, as he showed why he was such a loss through injury.

The Portuguese was gifted his first goal of the afternoon, but his second was a lethal effort that summed up why he is arguably Liverpool’s best finisher.

Ian Doyle of the Echo felt that Jota was “always a threat going forward,” as he finished the campaign with seven goals in his last nine appearances.

TIA’s Henry Jackson hailed the 26-year-old’s “great finish” to make it 4-4, as he enjoyed a “successful end to the campaign.”

In joint-second place were Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.1) and Firmino (7.1), with both having positive outings.

For Trent, it was another sign that his best form has returned, as he teed Gakpo up for his goal, being lauded as “very prominent in an attacking sense” by Neil Jones of GOAL.

Meanwhile, Firmino found the net on his final appearance for Liverpool, with Doyle calling him “lively” on the south coast.

Up next was Mohamed Salah (6.8), who couldn’t get his customary goal but still bagged an assist, in what has been a “really good season” for him personally, according to Jackson.

The lowest average of the day went to Kostas Tsimikas (4.9), who again looks miles short of Andy Robertson.

That’s that for another season, then – Jurgen Klopp, his players and especially the supporters need a breather, coming back in August full of life again.