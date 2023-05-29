On this bank holiday Monday there is news on Fabio Carvalho‘s future, albeit contradictory, plus tears from a potential signing and the return of a familiar manager to the league.

Contradicting reports on Carvalho after bid

Less than 24 hours after Liverpool’s season came to an end, there was seemingly no time to waste when it came to reports of what comes next for Carvalho.

Football Insider‘s David Lynch reported that Carvalho is “prepared to reluctantly accept a permanent departure,” with Liverpool receiving a “big-money bid” from an unnamed Champions League club.

The Athletic were then quick to state that the bid was not from Portugal and had been rejected, they also noted interest from Premier League clubs for a loan move.

The contradicting line, though, pertains to Lynch stating Carvalho “will not be part of Klopp’s first-team plans,” while the Athletic have been informed that Liverpool are “not considering a permanent exit at this time.” Either way, a summer move looks very likely.

It is no surprise that Carvalho’s future looks set to be away from Anfield, and you can understand if he harbours a desire to move on after just 638 minutes of action in his debut season.

3 things today: Incomings and outgoings

Alexis Mac Allister bid a tearful goodbye to Brighton ahead of an expected summer move, reports continue to say “Anfield awaits.”

There is “broad agreement” in place for Leighton Clarkson to move on this summer, with Aberdeen eager to keep hold of the midfielder this summer.

Roberto Firmino bid farewell with one last goal for the club, and it has led to a ridiculous stat to emerge that is bettered by only Erling Haaland.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool target Ron-Robert Zieler “assumes” he will remain as Hannover’s goalkeeper next season, his homegrown status is what would appeal to the Reds (BILD)

Fabinho has been given the summer off after missing out on a call-up to the Brazil squad – it’s good news where Liverpool are concerned!

There have been call-ups for Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Andy Robertson though, the Reds aren’t that lucky to see them all get the summer off.

Barcelona centre-back Jules Kounde has reportedly received an offer from Liverpool, the Catalan giants do need to ship players this summer for FFP (Nacional)

Latest chat from elsewhere

Mauricio Pochettino has officially been announced as Chelsea‘s next manager, poor guy – Klopp has won six of his 11 meetings with the Argentine.

Erik ten Hag is “confident he can persuade” Mason Mount to join Man United, the midfielder wants Champions League football it seems and Klopp has surely moved on quickly (Telegraph)

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi reiterated that he expects both Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo to leave in the summer so they can “play in a level higher.”

Video of the day and feature of the night

Hundreds of runners took part in the ninth annual ‘Run for the 97’ in Liverpool over the weekend as they remembered those unlawfully killed in the Hillsborough disaster. A brilliant show of solidarity once more.

The football action on the pitch is quietening down so it is time to swap the match for an important and must-read feature, here’s Gareth Roberts’ piece on the 38th anniversary of the Heysel disaster.