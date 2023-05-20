Jurgen Klopp has made no changes to his Liverpool lineup for the final Anfield clash of the season, taking on Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The Reds will close out their home fixtures for the campaign this afternoon, with upwardly mobile Villa the opponents at Anfield.

Only a win will do if Liverpool are to maintain their hopes of a top-four finish, and Klopp has named another strong side.

Alisson is looking for his fourth consecutive clean sheet, starting behind a defence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Fabinho makes his 30th league start of the season, joined by Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones in the more advanced roles.

There is no final Anfield start for Roberto Firmino, who is instead on the bench, with Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo starting in attack.

Villa manager Unai Emery has made three changes, with Ashley Young, Alex Moreno and Emi Buendia surprisingly dropped for Matty Cash, Lucas Digne and Boubacar Kamara.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Jota, Firmino

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Bailey, Ramsey, Watkins

Substitutes: Olsen, Sinisalo, Young, Moreno, Dendoncker, Buendia, Traore, Duran