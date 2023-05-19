Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Darwin Nunez will miss Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

Nunez’s season could be over after Klopp confirmed the Uruguayan will miss the Reds’ penultimate match of the campaign.

In his pre-match press conference, the manager explained the striker “will not be available” due to “inflammation of the tendon in his toe.”

The injury also kept him out of Liverpool’s last match, a 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium against Leicester.

Klopp added that Nunez “hasn’t trained” and that the injury is “very painful.”

This means he is unlikely to feature again this season with Liverpool’s only other remaining match coming next week at Southampton.

Thankfully, there are no further injury worries, as Klopp confirmed: “Long-term injured are out, but all the rest should be available.”

While Nunez has become somewhat of a cult favourite among fans, Saturday’s chants will be saved for a departing Liverpool legend.

Klopp reaffirmed that Roberto Firmino trained this week, meaning he could play a part in what will be his final home game for Liverpool after eight years on Merseyside.

While a start is highly unlikely – the Brazilian hasn’t played for over a month – it is a promising sign that he will be able to have one final run out at Anfield

With the Reds still pushing for a Champions League place and needing to apply pressure to Man United, Klopp will pick what he deems his strongest starting XI, and won’t allow emotion to affect his team selection.

The manager said: “Villa’s football is like Villarreal a little bit when Unai [Emery] was there.

“It will be tricky, but we have to make it tricky for them, and it’s become a bit more tricky for teams playing us lately.”

Nunez has had six different injuries in his debut campaign at Anfield.