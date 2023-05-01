Diogo Jota sent Anfield into raptures when he scored an injury-time winner to beat Tottenham 4-3. After the match, he revealed the key moment that led to the goal.

In the midst of chaos, Jota capped a thrilling encounter at Anfield with a composed finish in front of the Kop to earn Liverpool three points in the Premier League.

The goal takes Jota’s tally to five in his last four matches, after previously going over a year without scoring.

Following a stray back pass by Lucas Moura, Liverpool’s forward took the ball in his stride and finished with his supposed weaker left foot, across Fraser Forster and into the bottom corner.

Jurgen Klopp has hinted a few times in recent weeks that Jota is keeping Darwin Nunez out of the team due to his eagerness to press and win the ball back.

The Portuguese put his ability to good use and, after the match, said the “key moment” that allowed him to score was when he saw Lucas “could have passed the ball back.”

Jota told LFCTV: “I remember Robbo telling me to go on, because we normally play that long ball, to go on and to believe, and you could feel that was already a good sign.

“We did that. We won the second ball, we played it back, we played again in behind and I could intercept that pass and score the winner. It was amazing!

“I think the moment I believed I could intercept was key because I started running in behind when I saw their full-back could have passed the ball back, so that was the key moment for me.”

The attacker went on to downplay the finish, saying that it didn’t “require too much thinking” and that you “just make sure you control it right and you hit the target.”

After signing from Wolves in the summer of 2020, the forward spent most of his first season playing behind closed doors.

After finally scoring a late winner in front of a full Anfield, Jota said: “In my first season, I scored a few winners as well late, but there was no crowd and everybody was telling me ‘you should see, if this was full, the feeling’.

“I could feel that tonight and it was something special that I will remember forever.

“In the end, everyone is happy and everyone will remember this game because obviously it was special, certainly for me.

“Scoring a last-minute winner always feels great and in front of the Kop, even more.”