For the third season in a row Mohamed Salah is set to score 20 or more Premier League goals, but he has been overlooked for an end of season shortlist.

For Liverpool, this has not been a season for players to have their name in lights such has been the inconsistencies and the staggering fall from the heights of last season.

Salah is no exception, but while many have assessed this campaign as far from his best, he is still racking up impressive numbers in front of goal.

Nineteen goals and 10 assists in the league; 30 strikes and 14 assists across all competitions, it is not at odds with the Egyptian’s prolific numbers in seasons gone by.

The dismissal of this being a poor season from Salah has led to him being overlooked as a nominee for the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Martin Odegaard, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Trippier all made the shortlist.

Fans were quick to note that both Saka (13 goals, 11 assists) and Rashford (16 goals, five assists), who many have hailed as having their ‘best season’, failed to contribute to more goals than Salah:

Mohamed Salah has 8 more goals/assists than Marcus Rashford and 5 more than Bukayo Saka. His omission is disrespectful. #Underrated https://t.co/dxJafZvtOP — Matt Thielen (@MattThielen) May 18, 2023

Rashford but No Mo Salah…what a joke???????????? https://t.co/wBPZ48p7gT — Don (@Opresii) May 18, 2023

I'm genuinely asking what has Rashford done to deserve a nomination over Salah? Similar league positions. One has scored at a more consistent rate. Has assisted more. Contributed to more of his teams goals. You can't convince me this isn't anything but English bias. https://t.co/DvQdJASI9b — Yakob (@yakobper90) May 18, 2023

Do you know how mad it is that Salah has 1 less G/A since the WC than Rashford has managed all season in the Prem yet he’s the one nominated? And whilst I’m not too arsed about Trippier, it’s mad how Trent has matched Trippers total G/A for the season in just the last 8 games… https://t.co/MB8Iu9hW8f — Tom Little (@TomL1ttle_) May 18, 2023

The disrespect salah gets is genuinely crazy yeno hahaha he obviously shouldn’t win the award but he should be on over half this list https://t.co/HXUJmmO2WC — ? (@mbnotagain97) May 18, 2023

I still think the fact that salah has been consistently scoring 20 goals a season should get him More recognition and praise, not LESS just bc ppl Expect him to do that — ? (@eldrberrry) May 18, 2023

This is daylight robbery if Rashford is nominated for player of the season and Mo Salah is not. What does Salah need to do? pic.twitter.com/lD2C2RsDFz — Eric Njiru (@EricNjiiru) May 18, 2023

The English media, the pundits as well, will never appreciate Mo Salah much or even as close as he deserves and that is the fact but that shouldn't be our problem for those who know and appreciate a player he is. — Fåb (@redfxb) May 18, 2023

There’s an obvious standout for who should win the award this season, but it is always interesting to note who is nominated and who is not.

Salah, like his teammates, have endured a rollercoaster campaign and while his incredibly high standards ensure this campaign appears as an anomaly, there is a strong argument to be made for his name to at least be on the shortlist.

Perception is everything but knowing Salah as Liverpool supporters do, this will only add fuel to his fire.