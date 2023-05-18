★ PREMIUM
BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 29, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah before the FA Cup 4th Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. Brighton won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Fans question “what does Mo Salah need to do” after award omission

For the third season in a row Mohamed Salah is set to score 20 or more Premier League goals, but he has been overlooked for an end of season shortlist.

For Liverpool, this has not been a season for players to have their name in lights such has been the inconsistencies and the staggering fall from the heights of last season.

Salah is no exception, but while many have assessed this campaign as far from his best, he is still racking up impressive numbers in front of goal.

Nineteen goals and 10 assists in the league; 30 strikes and 14 assists across all competitions, it is not at odds with the Egyptian’s prolific numbers in seasons gone by.

Mohamed Salah celebrates with Trent Alexander-Arnold, crowning him after breaking record, Anfield vs Man United (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

The dismissal of this being a poor season from Salah has led to him being overlooked as a nominee for the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Martin Odegaard, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Trippier all made the shortlist.

Fans were quick to note that both Saka (13 goals, 11 assists) and Rashford (16 goals, five assists), who many have hailed as having their ‘best season’, failed to contribute to more goals than Salah:

There’s an obvious standout for who should win the award this season, but it is always interesting to note who is nominated and who is not.

Salah, like his teammates, have endured a rollercoaster campaign and while his incredibly high standards ensure this campaign appears as an anomaly, there is a strong argument to be made for his name to at least be on the shortlist.

Perception is everything but knowing Salah as Liverpool supporters do, this will only add fuel to his fire.

