Fulham could be without four of their most important players when they visit Liverpool on Wednesday, with Marco Silva confirming an injury blow.

The Reds will look to make it five wins in a row for the first time this season, when they follow up their 4-3 victory over Spurs with the visit of Fulham.

As the season reaches its climax, the Cottagers remain with an outside chance of finishing in the European spots in the Premier League, but have lost seven of their last nine games.

On a run of two consecutive defeats, Silva’s side will also be without the key duo of Tim Ream (broken arm) and Andreas Pereira (broken leg) in midweek.

In his pre-match press conference on Monday, the Fulham manager confirmed both his captain and his most-used player will miss the remainder of the season.

“Tim and Andreas started all the matches this season. They are two big misses for us. Two key players for us,” Silva told reporters.

“It’s not a normal scenario. It was a really unlucky afternoon for us [to lose Ream and Pereira vs. Man City]. But now it is a chance for the others.”

Centre-back Ream and midfielder Pereira had clocked more minutes than any other Fulham player this season, while first-choice striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is also suspended.

Willian, who had started 19 of the previous 21 league games prior to a hamstring injury, is also a doubt according to Silva.

“We have another session, so let’s see,” the Portuguese said.

“If he cannot be ready for Wednesday, I am sure he will be ready for Leicester.”

Issa Diop is likely to replace Ream as centre-back partner to Tosin Adarabioyo while Tom Cairney is expected to step in for Pereira.

Bobby Decordova-Reid has enjoyed a run in the side in Willian’s absence and could keep his place, with ex-Liverpool winger Harry Wilson in strong form on the opposite flank.

Wilson, who has largely been used as a substitute this season, has now started three of the last four games, with two goals and an assist coming in those starts.

After watching Liverpool score three times in the first 15 minutes against Tottenham on Sunday, Silva is wary of a repeat at Anfield.

“We know how Liverpool will try to start the game,” he explained.

“It’s a chance for us to embrace the challenge and try to do the same.”

Probable Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Wilson, Cairney, Decordova-Reid; Vinicius