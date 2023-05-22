As we begin our build-up to the season-finale this weekend, the latest news on planet Liverpool includes plenty of transfer links, a sporting director update and the latest from our departing Brazilian.

Klopp ‘wants’ defender

For all the talk of midfield reinforcements this summer, Liverpool could also look to strengthen the defensive area in the imminent transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp told reporters prior to his side’s 1-1 draw to Aston Villa that Liverpool will “look in all departments – apart from goalkeeper” when seeking signings ahead of next season.

The manager continued by indicating that the Reds would make their move for a defender “if there is a good one” and recent reports have suggested that Crystal Palace‘s Marc Guehi could be a target.

The 22-year-old is said to come with a £50 million price tag, but his fitness record could be of interest given our recent struggles with injuries at the back.

Reliable Liverpool journalist Paul Joyce has described Klopp as being “interested in defensive signings” in the Times, with the likes of Goncalo Inacio, Levi Colwill and Antonio Silva all reportedly on the radar.

Transfer talk

Reports from Argentina have outlined details of potential a deal to bring Alexis Mac Allister to Anfield, including the fee, wages and length of contract

Liverpool could face competition from Arsenal and Man United for the signature of Mason Mount this summer according to The Athletic

The Reds may also have to stave off interest from Juventus for midfielder Teun Koopmeiners if reports from Italian publication Calciomercato are to be believed.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Departing forward Roberto Firmino has hosted a farewell party on the pitch at Anfield ahead of his final Liverpool appearance against Southampton this weekend

The Reds could have a new Sporting Director as early as “this week” with Jorg Schmadtke set for talks over a “short-term deal“

It was a busy weekend for the loanees, with one youngster getting his hands on a trophy at Wembley and another reaching a playoff final

Liverpool have written to the PGMOL asking for an explanation on two refereeing decisions in the draw with Aston Villa at Anfield, reported by the Mirror

Premier League latest

Fans have called for Erling Haaland to be banned after the striker swore live on Sky Sports during Man City‘s title celebrations, 12 months and a 30-point deduction should do the trick (the Express)

Callum Wilson has cited “fatigue” and “complacency” as reasons for Newcastle‘s stuttering end to the season, it sounds like he’s finally stopped worrying about Liverpool (Sky Sports)

Hugo Lloris could reportedly triple his wage with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, could that leave the door open for Caoimhin Kelleher to join Tottenham? (The Athletic)

Video of the day and match of the night

Relive Saturday’s action and go behind the scenes for the final Anfield appearance of four senior players.

All eyes are on St. James’ Park as Newcastle look to secure Champions League football for the first time in two decades.

Liverpool’s hopes of a top-four finish effectively ended with the 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa, but Leicester could put a dent in our neighbour’s survival chances by taking points from the Magpies this evening.

You can catch all of the action live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 7pm (BST).