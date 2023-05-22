Liverpool’s prospective new sporting director, Jorg Schmadtke, is set to arrive on Merseyside “this week” to complete talks for a “short-term deal.”

The search for a new sporting director appears to be almost over as Liverpool are set to “finalise terms” with Schmadtke, according to the Athletic’s David Ornstein.

With the German set to sign in preparation for the summer transfer window, Ornstein reported that he will join on an “initial short-term deal” but “there will be an option to extend his stay if the role goes well.”

This answers some questions fans will have had after there were previously contrasting reports over the length of the incomer’s contract.

The journalist added: “Head of recruitment Dave Fallows and chief scout Barry Hunter would work closely with the former goalkeeper (Schmadtke), who is available to start work immediately after announcing his ‘retirement’ from Wolfsburg in January.

“Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is very supportive of the appointment, which would enable Ward to hand over properly to Schmadtke, but pointed out last week that his compatriot is not a target simply because of his nationality.”

Last week, amid rumours of his compatriot’s move to Merseyside, Klopp insisted that “it would not be a ‘Jurgen Klopp signing’ or whatever, because we are both German or know each other.

“That would have nothing to do [with it].

“I know he’s a good guy, he’s a smart guy, very good in what he did in Germany, very successful character.

“His personality is good, humour good, I know that from a few moments next to the pitch. That’s it pretty much. But apart from that, nothing.”

Liverpool should aim to bring Schmadtke in as soon as possible to help allow a smooth transition between himself and the departing sporting director, Julian Ward.