There was plenty of love to go around for Liverpool after another noteworthy victory that saw Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold grab the headlines.

Three goals, three points, a clean sheet and European football guaranteed for next season – but now we have to wait and see which competition.

The Reds continued to ask questions of those looking to nail down their top-four place with a 3-0 victory at Leicester, which is all Jurgen Klopp‘s side can do.

Each goal was as exquisite as the last at the King Power, and Jones, rightly, came in for praise from his captain for a performance that extended beyond his second career brace.

“He’s been outstanding, everything that he’s been doing with and without the ball,” Jordan Henderson hailed when talking to LFCTV.

“I think with the ball it speaks for itself, he rarely gives it away, great in tight spaces.

“The goals he scored were outstanding but also the work rate without the ball has been key, he’s a great athlete.”

It was a performance that did not need many words, if any, for Jones when he took to social media after the win:

As for Ibrahima Konate, he was playing it cool with Alexander-Arnold’s delicious strike:

The messages elsewhere we clear, with Liverpool ready to “keep fighting” until the end after making it seven wins in a row:

Roberto Firmino, meanwhile, had a special message for fans after their “unbelievable” show of affection after singing his song for nearly 20 minutes:

It is now seven straight wins for Liverpool and nine unbeaten, a run that felt nearly impossible at the start of last month.

It may not prove enough to sneak into the top four but it does at least inject needed optimism heading into the summer. Up the Reds!