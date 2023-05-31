Twenty-three senior players missed games through injury this season, that tells you at least half of the story. But what about the rest of 2022/23?

Relief, disappointment, exhaustion? The feelings now that the campaign has come to a close are varied, with Liverpool finishing fifth and without a major piece of silverware.

Sorry, the Community Shield does not count.

Discussion points have not been hard to find throughout the season and the numbers behind it will only raise more, so let’s take a look at some of the headline numbers from 2022/23.

52

Games played this season, 11 less than last time around.

103

The number of goals scored across all competitions.

Minus 25

The points swing from the 2021/22 Premier League season to 2022/23.

23

Players who missed at least one game through injury; an astonishing number.

308

The number of total games missed by injured players.

4,296

The most minutes played by a Red: Mohamed Salah.

33

Different players used throughout the season.

16 years, 11 months and 29 days

The age of the youngest appearance maker: Ben Doak.

16

The number of goals scored by substitutes. Nunez and Firmino the most prolific with four off the bench.

9

Debutants this season: Nunez, Gakpo, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Doak, Arthur, Clark, Ramsay, Stewart.

5

The number of league assists Trent got in a row, making him the first player in Premier League history to provide an assist in five consecutive games on two occasions.

9

The number of consecutive games Salah scored at Anfield, the first to do so in club history.

76-90 minutes

The time on the clock when Liverpool scored their most goals (22).

46

Number of goal contributions from Salah in all competitions: 30 goals, 16 assists.

21

The number of times Liverpool conceded first in a game, that’s 40.38 percent of the time…

1

Red card shown to a Liverpool player, to Nunez against Crystal Palace.

9

The biggest winning margin of the campaign, against Bournemouth in a 9-0 win.

13

The number of yellow cards Fabinho was shown, six more than his closest team-mate.

14

Different goalscorers throughout the campaign: Salah, Nunez, Firmino, Jota, Gakpo, Elliott, Diaz, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Jones, Carvalho, Matip, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Bajcetic.

11

Longest unbeaten run, set from the draw at Chelsea to the final day draw at Southampton.

21

The number of players shown at least one yellow card throughout the season.

18

Different players credited with an assist, which included yet another for Alisson!

41

The most consecutive appearances by any Red, Harvey Elliott.

73

Days until we do it all over again.