Injuries, records & slow starts – Liverpool’s rollercoaster season in numbers

Twenty-three senior players missed games through injury this season, that tells you at least half of the story. But what about the rest of 2022/23?

Relief, disappointment, exhaustion? The feelings now that the campaign has come to a close are varied, with Liverpool finishing fifth and without a major piece of silverware.

Sorry, the Community Shield does not count.

Discussion points have not been hard to find throughout the season and the numbers behind it will only raise more, so let’s take a look at some of the headline numbers from 2022/23.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp applauds the supporters during the lap of appreciation after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

52

Games played this season, 11 less than last time around.

103

The number of goals scored across all competitions.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 28, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (9) celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Minus 25

The points swing from the 2021/22 Premier League season to 2022/23.

23

Players who missed at least one game through injury; an astonishing number.

308

The number of total games missed by injured players.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, May 3, 2023: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson is treated for an injury during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

4,296

The most minutes played by a Red: Mohamed Salah.

33

Different players used throughout the season.

16 years, 11 months and 29 days

The age of the youngest appearance maker: Ben Doak.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 7, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (R) shakes hands with Ben Doak (L) after the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

16

The number of goals scored by substitutes. Nunez and Firmino the most prolific with four off the bench.

9

Debutants this season: Nunez, Gakpo, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Doak, Arthur, Clark, Ramsay, Stewart.

5

The number of league assists Trent got in a row, making him the first player in Premier League history to provide an assist in five consecutive games on two occasions.

Mohamed Salah celebrates with Trent Alexander-Arnold, crowning him after breaking record, Anfield vs Man United (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

9

The number of consecutive games Salah scored at Anfield, the first to do so in club history.

76-90 minutes

The time on the clock when Liverpool scored their most goals (22).

46

Number of goal contributions from Salah in all competitions: 30 goals, 16 assists.

21

The number of times Liverpool conceded first in a game, that’s 40.38 percent of the time…

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, August 22, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson (L) amd James Milner (R) look dejected as Manchester United score the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

1

Red card shown to a Liverpool player, to Nunez against Crystal Palace.

9

The biggest winning margin of the campaign, against Bournemouth in a 9-0 win.

13

The number of yellow cards Fabinho was shown, six more than his closest team-mate.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 15, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez reacts after being shown a red card and sent off during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

14

Different goalscorers throughout the campaign: Salah, Nunez, Firmino, Jota, Gakpo, Elliott, Diaz, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Jones, Carvalho, Matip, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Bajcetic.

11

Longest unbeaten run, set from the draw at Chelsea to the final day draw at Southampton.

21

The number of players shown at least one yellow card throughout the season.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, February 21, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson celebrates Liverpool's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

18

Different players credited with an assist, which included yet another for Alisson!

41

The most consecutive appearances by any Red, Harvey Elliott.

73

Days until we do it all over again.

