It was a fitting end for Roberto Firmino at Anfield, rescuing a point for Liverpool as they fought back for a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday.

Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa

Premier League (37), Anfield

May 20, 2023

Goals

Ramsey 27′

Firmino 90′ (assist – Salah)

Saturday brought a number of lasts, as Liverpool waved goodbye to Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Jurgen Klopp sat high in the stands.

But while there was sentiment around the game, there was a steely focus on the pitch as the Reds pushed for a win to maintain their top-four hopes.

Liverpool’s chances took an early blow as Ibrahima Konate brought down Ollie Watkins in the box, but with Alisson imposing on the line and the Kop bearing down on him, the striker somehow fired his penalty wide.

Minutes later, though, Villa had their lead, with the Reds inept as the high-pressing visitors kept up the pressure and, after a brilliant cross from Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey converted well.

There was a contentious call deep into the first half as Tyrone Mings’ high boot collided with Cody Gakpo‘s chest, but after a VAR check it was deemed only to be a yellow-card challenge.

Then, again, when Jordan Henderson was clipped in the box. No penalty, of course.

HT: Liverpool 0-1 Aston Villa

Liverpool began the second half in positive form, and had the ball in the back of the net with 55 minutes on the clock, but – surprise, surprise – Brooks was then sent to the monitor to rule out Gakpo’s goal.

Villa battled and scraped for every ball, and wasted time whenever possible, with Unai Emery forced to substitute a substitute due to Alex Moreno’s injury.

With just over 20 minutes left to play, on came Firmino and Milner for their final appearances for Liverpool at Anfield, while Kostas Tsimikas also entered the pitch.

It took 77 minutes of official time for Emi Martinez to be booked for time-wasting, and it took 17 minutes of being on the pitch for Firmino to equalise.

A fairytale moment from the No. 9, who acrobatically finished from Mo Salah‘s cross, keeping Liverpool in the Champions League hunt and marking his Anfield send-off in style.

TIA Man of the Match: Roberto Firmino

Referee: John Brooks

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson (Tsimikas 72′); Fabinho (Elliott 81′), Henderson (Milner 72′), Jones (Jota 63′); Salah, Diaz (Firmino 72′), Gakpo

Subs not used: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Carvalho

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne (Moreno 53′, Buendia 65′); Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Bailey (Young 53′), Ramsey, Watkins

Subs not used: Olsen, Sinisalo, Dendoncker, Traore, Duran

Next match: Southampton (A) – Premier League – Sunday, May 28, 4pm (BST)