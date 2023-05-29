England are through to the last-16 stage of the U20 World Cup, and the efforts of Liverpool youngster Jarell Quansah at the back have been key.

A year ago, the Young Lions celebrated triumph at the U19 Euros, booking their place at the U20 World Cup in the process.

Manager Ian Foster has stepped up an age group and his squad for this summer’s tournament in Argentina is largely made up of his U19s from 2022.

Quansah is among those to have been called up for the World Cup, and the 20-year-old has started all three games for England so far.

After victories over Tunisia (1-0) and Uruguay (3-2) in their opening two games, their progress to the knockout stages was a formality.

But Foster retained the majority of his starting side as England took on Iraq in their Group E closer on Sunday evening.

It proved tougher than they perhaps expected, with bottom-placed Iraq seeing 43 percent of possession and firing 10 shots at goal, five of those on target.

Sam Edozie saw his effort ruled out for offside and Liam Delap saw a penalty saved in the first half, while substitute goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe made a vital stop after the break.

There was a chance to secure the three points in stoppage time, but Daniel Jebbison could only hit the bar with his volley.

The Young Lions were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw, but are through to the last 16 as winners of Group E – and will face Italy on Tuesday night.

Quansah is likely to start that tie again, having been central to England keeping two clean sheets from a possible three so far at the tournament.

It is not only the centre-back who Liverpool will be keeping an eye on in Foster’s squad, of course, with midfielder Alex Scott a known target.

Scott, the 19-year-old Bristol City talent, started both of the wins over Tunisia and Uruguay, assisting Darko Gyabi’s eventual winner in the latter.

There will no doubt be other players of interest out in Argentina, too, with Cesare Casadei, the Italy and Chelsea midfielder who spent this season on loan at Reading, the current top scorer with four.