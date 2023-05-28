It was apt that Liverpool closed out a season to forget with a 4-4 draw against a Championship-bound Southampton, a performance that summed up the Reds’ campaign.

Two-nil up inside 15 minutes, scores level after 28 – how thoughtful of Liverpool to give us a season recap at relegated Southampton.

They even doubled down on their efforts by conceding two early in the second half, ensuring we could not miss the Reds’ ugly side, as errors came one after another.

Yet, not without a taste for final-day drama, two goals in the blink of an eye had the scoreboard reading 4-4 as Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota breathed life into the match.

It was not a match exuding quality and that it was a dead rubber gave fans different perspectives on the clash.

The season in 1 game, good riddance to 2022/23…

Fitting end to the season. A game that exposed #LFC lack of depth. But also the potential going forward. Plenty of work to do. But also plenty to build on. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) May 28, 2023

Miserable season ends but the work to take this club to where it belongs needs to start ASAP. Preseason needs to get the best out of Nunez and to mould our new attack into what our previous world class front three was. — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) May 28, 2023

End of the LFC season. Good riddance. Big summer of recruiting in right areas ahead. ?. Thanks to Bobby, Ox and Millie for all of their service to the club. — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) May 28, 2023

In any other context, Liverpool blowing a two-goal lead against the worst team in the league would be unforgivably bad, but — given everything — its actually kind of funny how bad they have been. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) May 28, 2023

“Absolutely perfect end to a horrible season. Competed for nothing, gifted points to teams ripe for picking, and were shocking on road.” – Bihari boombox in TIA comments.

“What an abysmal season. We ended it the way we started it – utter chaos, absent midfield & making opposition players look better than they really are.” – Kloppleganger in TIA comments.

Unbelievable game that one folks!!attack wise good !defence wise it was like going back to early this yr!quite shocking for some of their goals !glad the seasons over.YNWA — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) May 28, 2023

I would call that a typical end of season game were it not for the same glaring deficiencies coming to the fore. Liverpool have been and remain far too easy to play against. Glad to see the end of 2022/23 but huge work required over the summer. — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) May 28, 2023

Alisson’s importance highlighted…and he wasn’t even playing

Liverpool Without Allison Is This. — B (@NTXZO) May 28, 2023

This is the season without Alisson — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) May 28, 2023

Today isn't that different to the rest of the season tbh, just usually we'd have Alisson and be 2-1 up so it wouldn't be seen as such a bad performance. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) May 28, 2023

I am serious, without Alisson Becker we would be 16th in the league — ???? (@its_me_axad) May 28, 2023

Kelleher is not doing his chances of a move any good here pic.twitter.com/llRWWKuIju — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) May 28, 2023

Finally, it was time to say goodbye to Bobby and Milner…

Bobby and Milner say farewell to the #LFC fans ?? pic.twitter.com/XGiloCtZoT — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) May 28, 2023

Bobby I wanna thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the beautiful years. You’ve accomplished and sacrificed everything for the club. I love you forever. Goodbye Señor ? https://t.co/FVOyDM89PP — Are You Ok ? (@ElhamFirmino) May 28, 2023

So weird that Firmino and Milner won’t be here next season. Properly feels like the start of a new chapter, really hope we get it right! — ams (@amymlfc) May 28, 2023

A very poor season is finally over, excited for the summer rebuild. Cried too many tears over Firmino leaving, simply one of my favourite footballers period. All four leavers have been servants to our success- wishing them the best for the future! ?? Til the 2023/24 season. ? — Katie Brindle (@katielbrindle) May 28, 2023

You may be happy to hear that we can finally draw a line through 2022/23 – now, all eyes will be on the transfer window.