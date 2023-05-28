★ PREMIUM
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 28, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (R) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans say “good riddance” to 2022/23 as eyes turn to “summer rebuild”

It was apt that Liverpool closed out a season to forget with a 4-4 draw against a Championship-bound Southampton, a performance that summed up the Reds’ campaign.

Two-nil up inside 15 minutes, scores level after 28 – how thoughtful of Liverpool to give us a season recap at relegated Southampton.

They even doubled down on their efforts by conceding two early in the second half, ensuring we could not miss the Reds’ ugly side, as errors came one after another.

Yet, not without a taste for final-day drama, two goals in the blink of an eye had the scoreboard reading 4-4 as Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota breathed life into the match.

It was not a match exuding quality and that it was a dead rubber gave fans different perspectives on the clash.

 

The season in 1 game, good riddance to 2022/23…

“Absolutely perfect end to a horrible season. Competed for nothing, gifted points to teams ripe for picking, and were shocking on road.”

Bihari boombox in TIA comments.

“What an abysmal season. We ended it the way we started it – utter chaos, absent midfield & making opposition players look better than they really are.”

Kloppleganger in TIA comments.

 

Alisson’s importance highlighted…and he wasn’t even playing

 

Finally, it was time to say goodbye to Bobby and Milner…

You may be happy to hear that we can finally draw a line through 2022/23 – now, all eyes will be on the transfer window.

