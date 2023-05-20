Liverpool wore their new home kit for the 2023/24 season as they took on Aston Villa on Saturday, with an unseen kit also revealed at the same time.

The Reds took in their final game of the season as Villa arrived at Anfield, with both sides looking for three points in their push for Europe.

For Liverpool, it served as an opportunity to bid farewell to four players in Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

But it was also a chance to see next season’s home kit in action for the first time, with Nike’s red-and-white design an homage to the 1965 FA Cup winning kit.

Liverpool’s new home kit was officially released on May 18, but Saturday saw the club unveil a new goalkeeper kit, too.

Alisson debuted the kit, which features different shades of green for the shirt, shorts and socks along with white detailing.

The shirt is based on a Nike template with various different shades across the shirt in a brush-stroke design.

This kit is, in fact, next season’s third option, with previous leaks suggesting Liverpool’s stoppers will wear black and yellow kits for home and away.

Green has been a regular colour for Liverpool’s goalkeeper shirts, including the 2022/23 third kit and last season’s home kit.

There are similarities with the famous kits worn by the likes of Ray Clemence in the club’s storied history, with Alisson widely considered alongside the legendary Englishman as one of the best to represent Liverpool.

