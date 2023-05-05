Liverpool will have a couple of late fitness calls to make before the Reds host Brentford on Saturday evening.

Sticking with a largely similar side each time, Liverpool have won their last five matches in the Premier League.

A win on Saturday would take the Reds just one point behind fourth-placed Man United, albeit having played twice more than Erik ten Hag’s side.

Brighton are also still in the mix for Champions League qualification and would finish the season with two more points than Liverpool if both teams were to win all their remaining matches.

With Man United and Brighton both playing after Liverpool this weekend, Saturday’s game at least provides an opportunity for Liverpool to put pressure on their rivals.

Here’s how Jurgen Klopp‘s side could line up against Brentford.

Team news

There were some injury concerns to emerge, with Klopp revealing in his press conference:

Jordan Henderson is a doubt after having “a scan” on Thursday

Diogo Jota could also miss out – has only trained lightly this week

Roberto Firmino should be back in “team training” next week

Thiago has had surgery and will return for pre-season

Liverpool’s XI vs. Brentford

Having made three changes to his lineup against Fulham, Klopp is expected to revert back to a more regular XI for the visit of Thomas Frank’s Brentford.

The Reds’ boss is short on quality midfield options at the moment, with Henderson potentially out and Thiago recovering from surgery.

After news of his departure at the end of the season broke, James Milner is one player who could come into the team.

However, Harvey Elliott is arguably more likely to regain his spot on the right of midfield, as Klopp builds towards challenging for honours next season.

In attack, Jota is a doubt to start after Klopp said the Portuguese couldn’t “do a lot in training.”

Here are the key points for this predicted XI:

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

There is no place for Luis Diaz in either predicted starting lineup, as it seems unlikely the winger will start three times in seven days after more than six months on the sidelines.

However, if the Colombian is fit enough for Klopp to give him the nod, he will be battling with Jota for a spot on the left-hand side – also fitness permitting. Important decisions for the manager.

Behind one of them, Andy Robertson is almost certain to come back into the team, while Curtis Jones should start his eighth game in a row:

Jota to come back in on the left

If fit, Henderson to start with Jones and Fabinho – Milner on standby

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk remain together at the back

Here’s how this alternate team would look:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

It seems Klopp will have to make several decisions late in the day as Liverpool prepare for their Premier League match against Brentford.

What is sure, though, is that the Reds will stick with their new style which sees them play with three defenders while in possession and, hopefully, the winning formula continues.