For Liverpool’s loanees still in action, every game is a big one at this time of the season.

Chambers chooses Kilmarnock over the World Cup

This week, according to GOAL, Luke Chambers excused himself from the England U20 World Cup squad due to the tournament beginning this Saturday, while the Scottish Premiership is still in full flow.

Turning down England is a move that will no-doubt endear him to the Kilmarnock faithful, and with just a few games left of this season, he could be a crucial figure in keeping the Killie in the top flight.

Chambers played 90 minutes at the weekend as his team beat Livingston 2-0, to move three points clear of Dundee United who lie bottom.

Had the youngster left for international duty, he would have joined up with fellow Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah, who has spent the last five months on loan at Bristol Rovers.

Elsewhere in the SPL, Leighton Clarkson was also in action.

The midfielder played the full match as Aberdeen could only manage a goalless draw at home to Hibernian.

Bearne basks in promotion

Despite hardly featuring since the start of February, Jack Bearne was able to enjoy a day of celebrations as Kidderminster were promoted to the National League after beating Brackley 2-0 in the play-off final.

Bearne was only on the bench for the National League North play-off final and made just a cameo in the semi-finals against King’s Lynn, but he was a far more important part of the team earlier this season.

He made 14 league starts for Harriers from November to February and would have made a bigger impact if not for injury hampering his season.

Bradley’s play-off debut

Conor Bradley featured for Bolton as they drew the first leg of their play-off semi-final against Barnsley.

Since relegation from the Premier League in 2012, Wanderers have played in all three other Football League divisions but haven’t been in the Championship since 2019.

With Bradley driving them on as player of the season, Bolton have looked their strongest for a while, and are now just two games away from the second division.

Bradley played as a right wing-back as Bolton drew 1-1 at home vs. Barnsley.

The second leg takes place on Friday night with the winners almost certainly facing Peterborough at Wembley.

A day to forget for Van Den Berg

Sepp van den Berg endured a tough afternoon as his Schalke side were thrashed 6-0 by Bayern Munich, with the Liverpool loanee playing the full game at centre-back.

It was a match with consequences at both ends of the Bundesliga and the win meant Bayern maintained their one-point advantage over Borussia Dortmund at the top.

For Van Den Berg, though, it was a difficult day as Schalke’s good recent form – three wins from their last four games – was put to an abrupt halt.

VfL Bochum’s win at the weekend meant Schalke fell back into the relegation zone with four matches remaining.

Liverpool Loan Watch Round-Up

Conor Bradley (Bolton) – 90 mins vs. Barnsley

– 90 mins vs. Barnsley Sepp van den Berg (Schalke) – 90 mins vs. Bayern Munich

– 90 mins vs. Bayern Munich Luke Chambers (Kilmarnock) – 90 mins vs. Livingston

– 90 mins vs. Livingston Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) – 90 mins vs. Hibernian

Not used: Jack Bearne, Vitezslav Jaros, Anderson Arroyo