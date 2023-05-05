Jurgen Klopp is confident Liverpool “will bring in the players we want” this summer, with the club facing its most important transfer window in some time.

The Reds are finishing the season strongly but we all know eyes are well and truly cast to what lies ahead in the summer and who the club will sign.

Midfielders are at the top of the list and the three that are attracting the most attention in reports are Brighton‘s Alex Mac Allister, Chelsea‘s Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich.

While Klopp will never be drawn into names in a public forum, he spoke strongly in his extended press conference about the window ahead as he was challenged on whether rivals will place a premium on players they target.

“We will bring in players,” Klopp insisted. “I am pretty sure we will bring in the players we want and the players who help us. I’m pretty confident in that.

“You never know 100 percent until they sign but that’s not new to us.

“We cannot buy the player then [if price tag inflates],” he laughed dryly. “If they are overpriced, we cannot do it.

“Some clubs may try that [increase the price], I don’t know, but let me say it like this, if you identify a position you don’t have only one option in the position.

“They should all be good. You may have a favourite, but if the other club then doesn’t want to sell or somebody else will pay the price, then we cannot go with that.”

There was a strong conviction in Klopp’s words along with his regular pragmatism on the subject of transfers, clearly showing confidence in getting the job done.

It is no secret that the manager wants business done as early as possible as he looks forward to a “proper pre-season” where “we will be stronger.”

New signings, players returning from injury and a dedicated training block will help build on the “promising signs” Klopp has seen from his current squad as they close out the season strongly.

It is a big summer of change ahead at Anfield and there is clearly optimism within the ranks, now time to get the deals over the line.