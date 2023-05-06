Liverpool continue to put results on the board even if the performances are far from classics, with a 1-0 win over Brentford their sixth in a row.

There was a sense of inevitability of seeing Mohamed Salah on the scoresheet against Brentford, having scored in all previous eight games at Anfield.

An early welcome goal for the Reds, but Brentford swiftly threatened while simultaneously attempting to make sure the ball was hardly on the pitch for the remainder of the half.

Aside from the performance of referee Anthony Taylor, there was little to shout about in the second 45 as Liverpool flirted with danger.

All that mattered was Jurgen Klopp‘s men holding on to their advantage for another three-point haul, their sixth in succession.

Not Liverpool at their best, but it was job done…

Considering these victories by one-goal margins could have looked a lot different earlier in the campaign, there was a level-headed assessment after the final whistle:

Not pretty, will take it, but I don't think we got the best out of anyone today. — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) May 6, 2023

And this victory, as with Fulham is completely fine. We won a league doing this, it’s a necessity to win ugly more often that not over a 38 game season. Sort the midfield and we’ve got a good chance of top 3 next season, I’m not sure of higher without serious investment. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) May 6, 2023

Not a classic by any means but #LFC should have wrapped it up much earlier. Experimenting continues (four strikers on today) in preparation for next season. Sixth consecutive win not bad either. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) May 6, 2023

Not at all a convincing display like spurs and Fulham but a professional win which we’ll take in the context of things,a great run of wins and 2 successive clean sheets!Nothing to play for other than the mancs slipping up and creeping into 4th place now that would be funny ?? — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) May 6, 2023

That’s six points from games that in January would have been zero. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) May 6, 2023

Liverpool have won 6 Premier League games in a row for the first time since February 2022. That run ended up at 10 games. Can we extend our current one to 9 to finish the season strongly? pic.twitter.com/hmFTD4NrJu — LFC Stats (@LFCData) May 6, 2023

“Hard to take positives from that as it wasn’t easy on the eye at all and at times we struggled. But we won and Mo added to his tally plus a clean sheet once again.” – David J Evans on Facebook.

This is one of our better games vs Brentford. Playing them is almost like playing a derby vs Everton during the Moyes days. Don't expect pretty football, you need to fight to have a chance and we did. 2.08xG to 0.19xG. 3 times as many shots. I'm happy. — Red (@TaintlessRed) May 6, 2023

Alisson Becker is two clean-sheets from the top of the golden glove standings and Liverpool have being dysfunctional – it’s largely down to him. One of the best of all time. — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) May 6, 2023

Nunez struggled, but do not write him off…

There was a golden opportunity missed off the boot of Trent Alexander-Arnold in another game that passed Darwin Nunez by, there were mixed views on his performance but his potential remains obvious:

Just not happening at all for Nunez at the moment. Which is fine. It happens. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) May 6, 2023

The two strikers on the pitch looked miles apart in quality today. Got to have concerns about how Nunez is going to fit into this team. Do wonder whether Toney was on the shortlist when LFC were looking for a striker last summer. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) May 6, 2023

Nunez had a period when he was much calmer in front of the goal. He needs to work his composure more than his finishing imo, I really hope next season would be a breakthrough for him in that area. He knows how to get his chances, just needs to convert them. — Alex ? (@AlexLFC27) May 6, 2023

Do not doubt in Darwin Núñez, he will come good, just be patient — ?????? (@WilcoFtbl) May 6, 2023

Nunez might be a counter transition 9, not a possession based one — Anfield Fix (@AnfieIdFix) May 6, 2023

Nunez off, Diaz on… The Uruguayan looks bereft of confidence right now, hasn’t had the best of games. However, giving up on him already would be a mistake. It’s his first season in a new league, new country. Work on his finishing and composure in pre-season is a must. — Declan Carr (@Declancarr96) May 6, 2023

How about some of those decisions…

Paul Tierney in disguise or did Anthony Taylor simply say, ‘I see your performance and raise it’:

There's no way that Anthony Taylor isn't Paul Tierney's cousin or something. — Steven Scragg (@Scraggy_74) May 6, 2023

Whether or not you buy into the refereeing conspiracy against Liverpool I think we can all agree there’s too many bald Mancunians officiating our games. — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) May 6, 2023

Petition to ban any bald referee from in and around Manchester from entering Liverpool at any point… — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) May 6, 2023

Anthony Taylor making Paul Tierney look like a capable referee here. Shocking on so many levels — Gaz (@Gary_R_Adams) May 6, 2023

Some remarkably bald and Mancunian work from Taylor this. — Neil Atkinson (@Knox_Harrington) May 6, 2023

Another Referee who is abysmal ? — Chloe bloxam (@ChloeBloxam) May 6, 2023

It’s so tiresome week in week out having to complain about referees. I know they have a tough job, but some of the decisions they make are really baffling. — Karl (@KarlThyer) May 6, 2023

Refereeing is becoming farcical here. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) May 6, 2023

Booking Alisson for taking slightly longer once but every time they had a throw in they took about 5 minutes faking a short one and then taking it long — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) May 6, 2023

Far from a classic, but at this stage of the season, a victory is all that really matters.

The manager is clearly looking ahead to what comes next with his tweaks in personnel and formations, and he has three more games to do that and end the campaign on a high.

Up the Reds.