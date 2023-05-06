★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 6, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Liverpool’s “experiments” continue for 6 in a row – but fans question “farcical” ref

Liverpool continue to put results on the board even if the performances are far from classics, with a 1-0 win over Brentford their sixth in a row.

There was a sense of inevitability of seeing Mohamed Salah on the scoresheet against Brentford, having scored in all previous eight games at Anfield.

An early welcome goal for the Reds, but Brentford swiftly threatened while simultaneously attempting to make sure the ball was hardly on the pitch for the remainder of the half.

Aside from the performance of referee Anthony Taylor, there was little to shout about in the second 45 as Liverpool flirted with danger.

All that mattered was Jurgen Klopp‘s men holding on to their advantage for another three-point haul, their sixth in succession.

 

Not Liverpool at their best, but it was job done…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 6, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Considering these victories by one-goal margins could have looked a lot different earlier in the campaign, there was a level-headed assessment after the final whistle:

“Hard to take positives from that as it wasn’t easy on the eye at all and at times we struggled. But we won and Mo added to his tally plus a clean sheet once again.”

David J Evans on Facebook.

 

Nunez struggled, but do not write him off…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 6, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There was a golden opportunity missed off the boot of Trent Alexander-Arnold in another game that passed Darwin Nunez by, there were mixed views on his performance but his potential remains obvious:

 

How about some of those decisions…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 6, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Paul Tierney in disguise or did Anthony Taylor simply say, ‘I see your performance and raise it’:

Far from a classic, but at this stage of the season, a victory is all that really matters.

The manager is clearly looking ahead to what comes next with his tweaks in personnel and formations, and he has three more games to do that and end the campaign on a high.

Up the Reds.

