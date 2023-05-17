Wednesday’s Liverpool news featured confirmation of three departures, links to a Southampton teenager and a certain Brazilian back in full training.

Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain & Keita to leave

James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will all leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer.

The three midfielders had been expected to depart the club upon the expiry of their contracts at the end of the campaign and the club have now confirmed that this will be the case.

It means that Saturday’s clash with Aston Villa will present the opportunity for an Anfield farewell for at least four senior players after Roberto Firmino‘s departure was confirmed earlier this season.

Jurgen Klopp had hinted in his post-Leicester press conference that there will be a “farewell around the game for a few players” on Saturday and that he hopes the Kop will “show the love” to each of the squad members saying their goodbyes.

Goalkeeper Adrian‘s contract is also set to expire at the conclusion of 2022/23, but there has been no mention of an upcoming exit for the Spaniard as of yet.

Klopp “loves” Lavia & De Zerbi drops Mac Allister hint

Belgian football journalist Sacha Tavolieri has told Redmen TV that Liverpool could make a move for Romeo Lavia this summer

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has admitted there is a possibility that key players will be sold this summer amid rumours linking Alexis Mac Allister with a move to Liverpool

Eddie Howe has insisted he doesn’t feel his side are being “hunted” by Liverpool, as suggested by Jurgen Klopp (Evening Chronicle)

Firmino has rejoined team training ahead of his Anfield farewell against Aston Villa this weekend

interlive have suggested that Liverpool are emerging as a contender for Nicolo Barella’s signature, although those reports aren’t from a particularly strong source

Xabi Alonso has ruled out an imminent return to the Premier League as a manager despite interest from a number of clubs

Leicester are set to push ahead with their pre-season plans, including a friendly with Liverpool, despite their overhanging threat of relegation (Daily Mail)

Sheikh Jassim has placed an improved bid to purchase Man United from the Glazer family, in case you’re not bored of that takeover saga yet (Sky Sports)

Pep Guardiola says his legacy is already “exceptional” despite not yet lifting the Champions League with Man City, even if he does say so himself (BBC)

