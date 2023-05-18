As of next season, when Roberto Firmino and James Milner will have left, only one of Brendan Rodgers’ 33 signings will still be at Liverpool.

In just over three years in charge at Anfield, Rodgers brought in 33 players in the transfer market – though not all could be considered his signings.

The Northern Irishman often found himself at odds with the club’s transfer committee, with both parties left to make concessions when it comes to new additions.

For example, it was widely reported that while those in the recruitment staff pushed to sign Firmino from Hoffenheim, Rodgers’ choice was Christian Benteke.

When Firmino and Milner depart on the expiry of their contracts this summer, remarkably there will only be one of the 33 players brought in during Rodgers’ reign still at the club.

That player is Joe Gomez, who was signed from Charlton Athletic as an 18-year-old in 2015, the deal being worth £3.5 million.

Gomez was the 26th signing under Rodgers, but the seven to follow him have either already left or will be moving on this summer.

Adam Bogdan, Danny Ings, Nathaniel Clyne and Allan Rodrigues have all long since departed Merseyside along with Benteke.

Of those 33 signings, Firmino, Milner, Daniel Sturridge, Philippe Coutinho, Simon Mignolet, Kolo Toure, Mamadou Sakho, Adam Lallana, Emre Can, Dejan Lovren and Divock Origi all established themselves as regulars under Klopp.

But eventually, they were all moved on, with Origi the most recent departure before Milner and Firmino.

The likes of Oussama Assaidi, Fabio Borini, Luis Alberto, Iago Aspas, Aly Cissokho, Rickie Lambert, Mario Balotelli and Lazar Markovic had all moved on or were not considered by Klopp upon his appointment in 2015.

That means that, bar Gomez and Jordan Henderson – signed by Kenny Dalglish – the entire Liverpool squad for next season will have either been signed by Klopp or, as with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones, promoted from the academy.

It was, of course, Rodgers who first brought Alexander-Arnold through from the youth ranks, his first taste of senior football being in a pre-season friendly against Swindon in 2015.

As for Gomez, his beginnings as a teenage left-back under Rodgers paved the way for a long-term role at centre-back.

Heading into the new campaign he is expected to remain a staple of the squad and an option at both centre-back and possibly right-back.