Four players bid farewell to Liverpool fans on Saturday, with the occasion also proving to be the last stand for the Anfield Road End as we know it.

Not only will Jurgen Klopp‘s squad have a new look come 2023/24, but so will Anfield.

The days of watching the match through a letterbox in the lower tier of Annie Road and wondering what is going on at the Kop end is no more, hallelujah!

While it will remain a two-tier stand, the view will improve dramatically – and there was little love lost by those who have experienced what it had to offer:

Last stand for the current Anfield Road end today. Was like watching football through a letterbox at times, but the atmosphere was great and we couldn't have cared less when Liverpool were winning.

RIP anfield road end, i'll miss the great views

Been taking a picture of the progress each home game… Can't wait to see the finished product next season!

With Liverpool having played their final home game, it will be full speed ahead with preparing the new stand for its debut season – starting with the removal of the existing roof.

Liverpool had 24 hours after the Aston Villa match to remove items from the existing stand, before handing the site over to contractors Buckingham.

This week will see a pitch protection system installed so the large demolition cranes can be put onto the pitch without causing damage.

There’s a four-week window for the existing roof to be removed, with the new upper tier and existing tier then being connected together ahead of the new season.

It will mark a significant step towards its completion in time for the 2023/24 season, with the process not to be too dissimilar from the Main Stand back in 2016.

A total of 7,000 seats will be added to Anfield’s capacity, taking the overall capacity to around 61,000 – with work still on schedule to be completed on time.

The club have requested to play their opening game away from home to allow extra time to put the finishing touches on the new Anfield Road Stand.

The redevelopment is moving at pace with external work creating a seamless look with the Main Stand, while the concourses and under-cover fan zone area continue to take shape.

Here’s hoping those in the new lower Anfield Road End have prime viewing for a return to consistent form for Klopp’s men next season!

Anfield Road Stand Expansion Facts