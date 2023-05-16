After leaving Liverpool last summer, Sadio Mane has struggled to ignite his Bayern Munich career and could leave soon, according to reports.

Mane will always be a hero for Liverpool supporters, but he is yet endear himself to Bayern’s fans in the season he has spent in Bavaria.

After signing for Bayern on a deal worth £35 million last summer, Mane started brightly at his new club, but has since tailed off.

Having scored just one Bundesliga goal since October, new manager Thomas Tuchel looks increasingly likely to leave the Senegalese attacker out of his plans.

Sky Sport Germany’s journalist, Florian Plettenberg, reports: “It remains the same, Mane is a candidate for departure.

“He has no future at Bayern.

“The Bayern bosses also expect his departure because they cannot imagine that Mane would spend a year on the bench.”

The report added: “The question remains as to which club could even lift Mane’s high salary, over €20 million.

“In this case, the most realistic option seems to be the Premier League with its financially strong clubs.”

Recently, Plettenberg was also quoted by Get German Football News as telling Sky90 that the Bundesliga club will “try everything” to move Mane on, with Tuchel claimed to have “no plans” for him.

While Mane had an excellent finish to his Liverpool career, there had been a notable drop-off in his performances until he moved more central.

This may have covered some cracks in the attacker’s game as he got older – Mane is now 31 years old and past his peak.

He still has a few years left of his career but a move back to Liverpool is highly unlikely.

With his old club, Southampton, relegated to the Championship, he won’t be making a return to St Mary’s either, but there are plenty of teams that he would improve.

Unless he were to take a salary cut, ‘bigger’ teams would surely avoid him now he is past his peak.