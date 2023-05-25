With Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all leaving Liverpool this summer, Mohamed Salah has paid tribute.

In his six seasons with Liverpool so far, Salah has played alongside 59 different players, but only 14 of those have shared the pitch with him 100 or more times.

Firmino, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita are among those, as staples of the Egyptian’s success at Anfield.

No player has combined for more goals throughout Salah’s entire career than Firmino (37), with the No. 11 laying on his team-mate’s last-ever Anfield strike on Saturday.

That 1-1 draw marked the final time those four players could play for Liverpool at Anfield, and the club bid farewell to them with a guard of honour after the game.

Now, Salah has taken to Instagram with a rare post to say goodbye to his team-mates, alongside a series of photos of them together.

“One of the best things about football is that we get to meet and share moments with great people,” the 30-year-old wrote.

“Bobby, Milly, Ox and Naby, [you] will be missed and I hope our paths will cross again.”

As of next season, only seven players from the Liverpool squad Salah joined in 2017 will still be with the club – and possibly fewer if Joel Matip departs.

Incredibly, Salah will be the club’s fifth longest-serving player at senior level.

This summer marks a changing of the guard as key players from Jurgen Klopp‘s successful reign move on, with the Reds’ long-serving vice-captain among those.

There is a chance, now, that Salah will be promoted to part of the leadership group within the squad, alongside Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Salah certainly shows the maturity to do so, and his fond farewell to Firmino, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita shows his appreciation for those around him.