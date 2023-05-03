For the first time this season, Liverpool can win five games in a row. To do so, they have to get past Fulham at Anfield. Here’s how to watch live around the world.

It has been a positive few weeks for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, unbeaten in six and with victories in the last four.

A ban does loom for the manager after his comments towards referee Paul Tierney in the aftermath of the win over Tottenham, but he will be on the touchline tonight.

In the adjacent dugout is Marco Silva, who has guided his side to 10th in the table after a bright return to the Premier League – and they are not going to make it easy at Anfield.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 5am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Fulham is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Fulham is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Fulham is being shown live on fuboTV Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Fulham and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s latest league game live on the following channels worldwide:

