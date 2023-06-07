For the first time since 2015/16 Liverpool are back in the Europa League, and while it is a failure on the necessary targets there are a number of Reds who stand to benefit.

After six successive seasons in the Champions League, the run came to a grinding halt for Jurgen Klopp‘s men having left it too late to recover from their inconsistent season.

No longer dining at the top table of European football must be quickly remedied, but with Liverpool’s fate sealed they must make the best of their Europa adventure.

With as many as 15 games or as few as six, Europe’s second-tier competition will see Liverpool play on a Thursday night and that will open the door for a number of club youngsters.

So who could stand to benefit from a season in the Europa League?

Ben Doak

The teenager certainly caught the eye in his five appearances, showing plenty of potential at a time when Liverpool were floundering.

The 17-year-old can occupy the right-wing position and with Mohamed Salah lacking any cover in the position, there is a window of opportunity for the teenager to make the next step.

Starting appearances are less likely than others on this list but he you sense he will be in the squad more often than not.

Stefan Bajcetic

Before his season-ending injury, Stefan Bajcetic was one of Liverpool’s top performing players and he will be firmly in the next for selection next season.

While there are still question marks over whether the club will pursue a defensive midfielder, you sense the 18-year-old will still be managed accordingly and Europe provides the ideal platform for regular minutes.

Few could have predicted his rise at the start of 2022/23 but he has earned his right to be in Klopp’s thinking and with four Champions League appearances under his belt, he can certainly rise to the fore.

Calvin Ramsay

Calvin Ramsay is another Red who could find himself sent on loan, but, should he stick around, the right-back may be able to find his feet on a Thursday night.

Injury ended his campaign prematurely and delayed his integration into the side, a double blow that resulted in a measly 93 minutes in his first season.

Safe to say, he needs a break and the opportunity of dipping his toes against opposition Liverpool should be able to swat away.

If Liverpool’s system change is here to stay, that adds further complexity to any potential role he may play – but he remains an exciting prospect that can still be moulded.

Harvey Elliott

After 40 consecutive appearances, Harvey Elliott featured in only five of the last 11 matches – marginalised as Klopp changed his system.

A consistent performer, but questions can be asked of what his role will be now when you consider the club’s midfield transfer targets. Does that suggest he will instead offer relief for Salah on the right wing?

He did thrive when given the shot in the position, notably at Wolves, but with the Egyptian immoveable in the league especially, the Europa League may just give him the chance instead.

Joe Gomez

It is obvious that Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are Klopp’s first-choice pairing when both fit, but Joe Gomez can look to make this competition his own.

The 26-year-old thrives on confidence and consistency and knowing he has all but guaranteed minutes will be of benefit to the player and the squad as a whole – as we know, injuries are always around the corner in this position.

Kostas Tsimikas

Kostas Tsimikas is at a crossroads, with Andy Robertson a mainstay and interest in a left-sided centre-back that can operate in the Reds’ new look this summer.

Currently used as a player to give Robertson a rest, the Greek international has not carved out his place in the team and if we see the Europa League used as a chance to rest and test, Tsimikas is in line to benefit.

You feel, though, that 2023/24 will be a defining one for Tsimikas’ future one way or another.

Darwin Nunez

Klopp’s change of formation saw Nunez drop down the pecking order in the final months of last season, starting only two of a possible seven games in the 3-5-2.

Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota both served as more reliable options on the left flank and Cody Gakpo cemented himself as first choice up front, with the manager hinting as issues with Nunez’s off-ball work.

There is no suggestion at this stage that Liverpool will simply give up with their record signing, despite him seeming out of sorts with the rest of Klopp’s attack.

Instead, the hope is that his second campaign on Merseyside sees him more settled and in more consistent form, which could be aided by the backdrop of the Europa League.

Nunez scored five and assisted one in seven games for Benfica in the Europa League in 2020/21, averaging a goal contribution every 73 minutes.