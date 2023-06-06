Alexis Mac Allister is set to undergo his medical in the coming hours ahead of a move to Liverpool, with the club reaching an agreement with Brighton.

Negotiations over Mac Allister’s switch to Anfield have been ongoing since April, with a release clause in his contract with Brighton easing the process.

The 24-year-old has agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with Liverpool, and now a deal has been struck with his club.

Liverpool are expected to pay around £45 million for the World Cup winner, who will become their first signing of the summer.

His switch to Merseyside will now go through after medical tests, which are set for the next 24 hours and are likely to be a formality given the player’s strong fitness record.

Mac Allister will report to the AXA Training Centre for pre-season training in July, with the midfielder tipped to take the No. 10 shirt last worn by Sadio Mane.

The deal to sign Mac Allister one is a hugely exciting one, and comes as Jurgen Klopp oversees a major rebuild of his midfield ranks.

James Milner is among those to have departed, with the veteran set to head the other way on a free transfer to Brighton.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur also left on the expiry of their contracts, with Liverpool likely to sign three new midfielders this summer.

Beyond Mac Allister, the club are reported to have made contact with OGC Nice’s Khephren Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone.

There is long-held interest in Mason Mount, while Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia and Wolves‘ Matheus Nunes are also known targets.