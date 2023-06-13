After an unsuccessful loan spell which yielded just 13 minutes of first-team football, Liverpool fans may yet see Arthur turn out at Anfield next season.

The Brazilian signed a 12-month loan deal with the Reds on deadline day last summer, but a long-term muscle injury ultimately put paid to his chances of making a competitive start for the Reds.

The midfielder expressed his gratitude to the club and supporters following confirmation of his exit this summer, but the latest reports have suggested that there may yet be unfinished business in England.

According to the Daily Mail, Arthur has indicated that he wishes to remain in England next season, amid suggestions that two Premier League clubs are interested in his signature.

It opens up the possibility that Arthur may get the chance to play at Anfield for the first time since his summer 2022 move, with his previous outing coming from the bench in the famous 4-0 Champions League semi-final victory over Barcelona in 2019.

The 26-year-old returned to his parent club Juventus after making just one substitute appearance for the Reds during the 4-1 away defeat to Napoli.

Arthur admitted last month that he hoped to get the opportunity to say “goodbye” to Liverpool supporters having failed to register a home appearance for the club.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Arthur may have also played his last game for Juventus, with the centre-midfielder said to not be part of manager Massimiliano Allegri’s “tactical plans” for next season.

It leaves the Brazilian international in need of a new club for next season, despite currently being the sixth most expensive midfielder of all time after his 2020 switch from Barcelona cost Juventus around £72.5 million.

Reports suggest that his preference is to stay in England next season in an attempt to earn his first Premier League appearance following an unsuccessful stint on Merseyside.

While the two interested parties have not yet been named, Liverpool fans can watch on with intrigue to see whether Arthur may get the Anfield farewell opportunity he desires.

The Reds have already made strides to restock the midfield area with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister, but it became clear months ago that Arthur was not going to be part of the plans for 2023/24 despite the club having a £32 million option to make the deal permanent.