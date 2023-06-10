Brighton give Liverpool fans taste of what’s to come from new No. 10

Alexis Mac Allister is now officially a Red and we have been given a glimpse at what we can expect from our new No. 10 thanks to Brighton‘s farewell tributes.

Spoiler alert, it is exciting!

The Argentine spent four-and-a-half years at Brighton and made 112 appearances in that time, scoring 20 goals and was a key cog as they qualified for European competition for the first time.

Mac Allister arrives with plenty of excitement from a Liverpool perspective, but it is Brighton‘s tributes that further shed a light on the player and person the club have added to the fold.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi said, “I’m proud to have been Alexis’s coach; he is a very talented player. It has also been a privilege to work with a guy who has strong and traditional values.”

But beyond the touching words, Brighton have handed us a highlight reel of nearly eight minutes to enjoy, showing off all of his goals for Albion:

Not only is Mac Allister versatile in his midfield position, but he is also adept at scoring via various means. Whether that be a header, right-foot shot at goal or a crunch penalty.

The 24-year-old knows how to work himself into goalscoring positions, striking at the first opportune moment – his long-range strike at Goodison Park a prime example.

The World Cup winner was Brighton‘s penalty taker and converted eight of his nine spot kicks, fans may recall his most recent success which came against Man United in the last minute.

Will he challenge Mo Salah for the throne at Anfield?

As per Opta, of the players to play more than 1,000 minutes in the Premier League in 2022/23, Mac Allister was the only player to average two+ shots (2.68), two+ tackles (2.18) and 50+ passes (56.2) per 90 minutes.

What we have seen so far is exciting, what is to come under Jurgen Klopp could be very special indeed.