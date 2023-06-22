While Liverpool could be expecting advances for Caoimhin Kelleher, three Premier League clubs touted with summer interest may have moved on.

Having only played four times last season and already proving himself worthy of a first-choice role, Kelleher has been tipped to leave Anfield this summer.

Turning 25 in November, the Irishman would certainly benefit from settling as a No. 1 elsewhere, with Alisson immovable between the sticks at Liverpool.

There is no indication at this stage that Kelleher has asked to leave, but the emergence of interest across the Premier League suggested he would have options.

Brighton, Brentford and Tottenham were all reported to be tracking the stopper, but now the landscape appears to have shifted.

The first move came with Brighton closing on a deal for Anderlecht’s Bart Verbruggen, with The Athletic reporting that they were “on the cusp” of signing the 20-year-old Dutchman.

Verbruggen is set to move for around £17 million, which could turn his other suitors, Burnley, on to former Liverpool goalkeeper Kamil Grabara.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reported on Thursday that Tottenham have verbally agreed an initial £17.2 million deal with Empoli for Guglielmo Vicario.

That comes with Tottenham “reluctant” to meet Brentford‘s demands for their own goalkeeper David Raya, which could lead the Spaniard to stay with the Bees.

If Brighton and Tottenham are to be ruled out, then, it would leave only Brentford from that initial crop of clubs interested in Kelleher.

But it remains to be seen whether they will look to hold on to Raya, given he is described as “unlikely” to sign an extension to a contract which expires next year.

Kelleher could, therefore, still stay at Liverpool next season, which is the development Jurgen Klopp has long insisted would be the case.

“I honestly can’t see Caoimh leaving,” he said in May.

“It must be an extraordinary offer for me to start thinking [of selling him], I have to say.”

Liverpool’s No. 62 last signed a new contract in 2021, with those terms tying him to the club until 2026, when he will be 27.