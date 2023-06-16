There has been no update on Fenway Sports Group’s talks on investment into Liverpool in recent months, but the club still have “several options” according to one reporter.

It is now seven months since it first emerged that FSG were considering selling Liverpool, with the ownership group later insisting they would only consider partial investment.

But there has been little to no news on the situation since April, when it was claimed the situation was “relatively well advanced.”

The Athletic‘s James Pearce reported that a resolution was “possible” before the end of the season, with the Telegraph‘s Sam Wallace explaining in March that “major media companies” were being targeted.

Since then, though, there has been no breakthrough, despite suggestions Formula 1 owners Liberty Media were in contention for a deal.

However, sports finance journalist Alex Miller has claimed on Friday that “well-placed sources” maintain the club have “several investment options” in place.

Miller adds that he has been told “a deal is expected to be completed ‘over the summer’.”

It should come as no surprise that progress has been slow, given the scale of any agreement, though the process does appear to be dragging.

There had been hopes that an investment deal would boost Liverpool’s plans for the summer transfer window, but that no longer seems to be the case.

During the initial stages of seeking investment, FSG president Mike Gordon was reported to have stepped back from his day-to-day duties in running the club.

But Gordon is now back in the fold alongside chief executive Billy Hogan, suggesting there has at least been less emphasis on weighing up an outright sale.

Liverpool have worked to restructure their backroom in recent weeks, but the appointment of Jorg Schmadtke on a three-month contract as replacement for sporting director Julian Ward implies there remains a lack of stability.

FSG are not the only sellers whose plans for investment are taking longer than perhaps hoped, of course, with Man United owners the Glazer family yet to agree a sale either.