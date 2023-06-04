With Liverpool presiding over an overhaul of their squad, Jamie Carragher has named another player the club should “move on” for the right price.

This summer will be a pivotal one for Liverpool, with a host of senior players departing and a clutch of high-profile signings to be made.

Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur have already left, and could be followed by Fabio Carvalho, Caoimhin Kelleher and Nat Phillips.

While there is an emphasis on adding quality to the midfield, further reinforcement could be made in defence, too.

Liverpool have already been linked with a number of left-sided centre-backs including Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven, Chelsea‘s Levi Colwill and Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio.

And speaking to The Redmen TV, Carragher argued that Joel Matip should be allowed to “move on” and be replaced by a versatile left-sider.

“I look at the defence and I think Joel Matip now has got a year to go [on his contract]. If you got £10 million, whatever the price may be, it’s probably right to move on,” he said.

“I do think we need a left-sided defender, a left-footed centre-back. A lot of teams have them, we don’t.

“A left-sided player would add something.

“Rather than getting a left-back, because I don’t think we will, if we are going to continue with this formation now, [it should be] buying someone in that area, a centre-back who can do the full-back role.

“I definitely think [Liverpool should sign] a left-sided centre-back who can do that left-back job.”

As Carragher noted, Matip heads into next season with only a year left on his contract, and turning 32 in August it is unclear whether he would be offered an extension.

There have already been muted claims that Liverpool would consider selling their No. 32 this summer, having fallen behind Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order.

But doing so without bringing in a replacement would be negligible, and it appears as though the club are working towards signing a left-sided centre-back.

Whether that player will replace Matip immediately is unclear, with Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams – who have stood in as fifth choice – also expected to depart in the transfer window.

However, if the right offer did come in for Matip, it is likely that Liverpool would consider selling.