Jurgen Klopp has already made a nod to Alexis Mac Allister‘s flexibility in midfield, a trait he is ready to capitalise on as Liverpool 2.0 moves forward.

Liverpool officially announced Mac Allister’s move on Thursday in a deal that is reported to be worth £35 million – a bargain for a player of his age, calibre and experience.

The World Cup winner arrives after 112 appearances for Brighton, which saw the Argentine show off his ability to play in deep, central and advanced positions in midfield.

In addition to finding the right character to fit into the squad, versatility is a key trait for Klopp – and the manager did not wait long to laud Mac Allister’s abilities.

“We are adding a very talented, very smart, very technically skilled boy to our squad and this is super news, really it is,” Klopp eulogised to the club’s official website.

“I do not think the football world needs me to say too much about Alexis’ qualities because they are already pretty well known but it is clear that he is someone who can play in a number of positions in the midfield and is an all-rounder, I would say.

“He is calm and composed and someone with proper game intelligence.”

Klopp went on to say that he has “watched him grow from a young boy” starting out in the league “to a man who helped his country win the World Cup.”

It is no wonder, then, that he was pleased with what he has seen from the 24-year-old, most notably for thriving at Brighton in a system that is underpinned by technical and tactical tweaks and fluidity.

“I’m really happy his next steps will now be with us and we get to work with a player who is already excellent and experienced, but also has so much more to come given he is just 24 years old,” Klopp added.

“He is just as excited to be joining and working with us and that already makes it a good partnership, but there is no pressure on him.

“He is still so young, so it is obvious he will only improve and our job is to help him take the next steps.”

Mac Allister will be part of the group that returns late to pre-season as he now joins up with Argentina for their summer internationals.

But this swift business ensures Mac Allister can rest easy knowing his future is sorted and the club can now focus on tying up deals for their other summer targets.