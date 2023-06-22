Only three clubs in next season’s Premier League have frozen their season-ticket prices, with Liverpool one of the 17 to have announced an increase.

But of those 17 clubs, Liverpool have implemented the lowest average increase at two percent.

It comes after eight consecutive years in which the club had frozen season-ticket prices, with a statement in March explaining the decision was due to “significant rising costs.”

Liverpool stressed that they “did not take the decision lightly,” with “open and honest discussions” involving the supporters’ board leading to the call to “limit the rise.”

A report from The Athletic details prices across the Premier League, with Brentford, Chelsea and Tottenham the only clubs to opt for a freeze.

The highest average increase came for Nottingham Forest, whose season tickets are 20 percent more expensive for the new campaign.

Fulham (18%) and Aston Villa (15%) make up the top three, and incredibly, Everton are next with a 10 percent increase.

Next are Bournemouth (9.7%), Burnley (8%) and West Ham (6%), with seven clubs – Wolves, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Luton, Man City, Man United and Sheffield United – all seeing an increase of five percent.

Brighton have increased their season-ticket prices by four percent on average, with Newcastle just above Liverpool with a three percent rise.

Fulham attracted major criticism from their fans with the introduction of a £3,000 season ticket in their newly rebuilt Riverside Stand, which is the most expensive league-wide.

Liverpool’s most expensive adult season ticket is £886, which is the 10th-highest across the Premier League, with six other clubs – Tottenham (£2,025), Arsenal (£1,784), Newcastle (£1,108), West Ham (£1,105), Man City (£1,030) and Man United (£1,007) – breaking the £1,000 mark.

However, Liverpool’s cheapest adult season ticket is the fourth-most costly in the league at £699 – behind only Arsenal (£974), Tottenham (£807) and Chelsea (£750).

Other clubs have taken further measures to increase prices, such as Forest scrapping concessions for 18-23s and over-75s, and Man United reducing their senior discount from 50 percent to 25 percent.

Liverpool, fortunately, have done so such thing, with the club pointedly freezing prices for juniors and the local general sale.

The cheapest general sale ticket price remains £9 in the Main Stand Upper, which is one of the lowest in the Premier League.