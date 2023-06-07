Liverpool goalkeeping coach Claudio Taffarel is back working with Brazil just three months after seemingly losing his job.

The legendary Brazilian goalkeeper has worked at Liverpool since 2021, when he joined on Alisson‘s recommendation to the club.

The advice from the Reds’ No. 1 came after years of working together on international duty.

Since Taffarel arrived on Merseyside, he has also continued to carry out his role as a coach for Brazil’s national team.

This was until March when he was relieved of his international duties, according to Globo Esporte, and not asked to work on their March fixtures following Tite’s departure as manager.

However, the same outlet reports that he is set for a return to the Brazil staff after just three months out of the role.

Ahead of Brazil’s June friendlies, Globo Esporte wrote that interim replacement Silvio Jardim “will not stay.”

They added: “Taffarel is back on Brazil’s coaching staff for the friendlies against Guinea and Senegal, in Spain and Portugal.”

With Caoimhin Kelleher possibly on the move this summer, there could be an opening for a new goalkeeper in Liverpool’s first-team squad.

The ‘keepers working with Taffarel and hoping to take that spot include Vitezslav Jaros, Jakub Ojrzynski, Fabian Mrozek and Luke Hewitson, who are all on the academy’s books.

Taffarel’s compatriot, Marcelo Pitaluga, and Harvey Davies are deemed slightly more senior than those four names, but neither seem to have made an impression on Jurgen Klopp yet.

Alongside his fellow goalkeeping coaches, John Achterberg and Jack Robinson, Taffarel will play a key role in deciding whether the youngsters are ready for the first team, or if Liverpool need to move for a goalkeeper in the transfer market.