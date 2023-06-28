Liverpool could see talks over two potential transfers progress in the near future after the Netherlands were knocked out of the U21 Euros.

A 1-1 draw against tournament co-hosts Georgia saw the Dutch side fall to a surprise exit in the group stage of the competition after failing to pick up wins in either of their previous fixtures.

A Zuriko Davitashvili strike for Georgia shortly before the interval was cancelled out moments later by Kenneth Taylor deep into first-half stoppage time, but it wasn’t enough to see Netherlands move into to the knockout stages.

The exit of Erwin van de Looi’s side could have knock-on implications for Liverpool, with two potential targets now heading home from the competition.

Defender Micky van de Ven has been the subject of much speculation regarding a potential switch to Anfield, with reports last week indicating that the Reds will “100 percent” be making a defensive signing this summer.

The Dutch centre-back’s agent also hinted at a possible move by declaring that “anything can happen” in the current transfer window.

Van de Ven was at fault for the opening goal in Tuesday night’s clash, but his performances throughout 2022/23 with Wolfsburg appear to have caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp.

The Netherlands’ exit frees up Van de Ven for any talks regarding a potential move to progress in the coming weeks, with his predominant focus having been representing his nation in the UEFA showpiece.

Another player who may now be available for discussions with the Reds is Ryan Gravenberch, who was described by a Bundesliga commentator as having an “interesting skill set” for Klopp’s side.

The 21-year-old has insisted that his intention is “still to succeed at Bayern” but the midfielder has found himself at the heart of increased Liverpool links in recent days.

Whether any movement for either player happens in the coming weeks remains to be seen, with other reported targets such as France’s Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone still competing in the competition across Georgia and Romania.

Fans will be hoping for further additions to the squad following the early summer signing of Alexis Mac Allister this month.