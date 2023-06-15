★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 9, 2023: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson leads his side out before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans embrace “very tough” festive schedule and spot usual May suspects

With Liverpool’s fixture list for next season now confirmed, fans have given their thoughts on how 2023/24 could pan out for the Reds.

Just 18 days after the conclusion of the Reds’ campaign, the Premier League have announced the next set of fixtures as Jurgen Klopp‘s side look to make an assault on the title once more.

As is customary at this time of year, eyes are naturally drawn to the dates for the first and last games of the season, as well as key clashes such as the Merseyside derby and the meetings with both Manchester clubs.

Fans were keen to plot Liverpool’s route to glory from August to May, noticing a tricky festive schedule at Anfield and an ending to the story we have seen before.

For the first time in five seasons, the Reds will not come up against a newly-promoted side on the opening day and will instead face a trip to Stamford Bridge on August 13.

Here’s what fans had to say about the schedule for 2023/24:

 

Chelsea up first, but some aren’t too phased!

 

Festive fun

“3 of the top 4 in December! All at home at least”
Dec45321 in the TIA comments.

 

A familiar face in May

“Last time we played the final match at home against Wolves (in 2019) we were so close to winning the title (it was the first time for me in the beautiful city of Liverpool, what a moment).

I have a feeling that this time, when Wolves will come to Anfield, we will celebrate winning the premier league title!”
Vincent in the TIA comments.

