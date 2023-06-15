With Liverpool’s fixture list for next season now confirmed, fans have given their thoughts on how 2023/24 could pan out for the Reds.

Just 18 days after the conclusion of the Reds’ campaign, the Premier League have announced the next set of fixtures as Jurgen Klopp‘s side look to make an assault on the title once more.

As is customary at this time of year, eyes are naturally drawn to the dates for the first and last games of the season, as well as key clashes such as the Merseyside derby and the meetings with both Manchester clubs.

Fans were keen to plot Liverpool’s route to glory from August to May, noticing a tricky festive schedule at Anfield and an ending to the story we have seen before.

For the first time in five seasons, the Reds will not come up against a newly-promoted side on the opening day and will instead face a trip to Stamford Bridge on August 13.

Here’s what fans had to say about the schedule for 2023/24:

Chelsea up first, but some aren’t too phased!

Chelsea away first game of the season but Kantes in Saudi pic.twitter.com/IbaLUWrNLg — ? (@MatipinhoGaucho) June 15, 2023

Chelsea away will be the first game Mcallister puts on a midfield masterclass then. Showing Enzo who’s the real deal — Akki (@Akki_GymGuy) June 15, 2023

If that fixture list is right, then Chelsea away first day is balanced out by not going further than Burnley between the 9th of December and 13th of January and having five home games after Europe. Quite favourable all in. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) June 15, 2023

Chelsea away it is then, bring it on. — Chris Scott ???????????? (@groundhopper3) June 15, 2023

Looks like his first masterclass will be against Chelsea ?? ? pic.twitter.com/uIFM1qpvhc — Vision ?? (@Lfc__vision) June 15, 2023

Chelsea away first game of the season is nasty work from the league — MB (@MBukari_) June 15, 2023

Big 6 team away from home first up with a new manager. Great start. — Bob (@Robbie_OR) June 15, 2023

Chelsea away first game, could of been an easier start but bring it on ?? #LFC — Richard Watson (@RichardWatson44) June 15, 2023

Festive fun

United, Arsenal and Newcastle at home all in the space of two weeks over Christmas. Bloody hell. https://t.co/NPK6HPl98X — Tim Bolton (@TimBolton01) June 15, 2023

Bournemouth at Anfield sandwiched between away games to Chelsea and Newcastle is a tough enough start. Arsenal, Man United and Newcastle at Anfield in December amongst other games ? #LFC https://t.co/tg6WwlQKBM — Daniel Gore ???? (@KoptimusPrime) June 15, 2023

It's city's title to lose as always. Obviously there will be some rescheduling. But why doesn't city have a big fixture at Christmas? The big squad they have, can breeze through those fixtures in quick succession. Meanwhile, we have to play United, arsenal and Newcastle. — Sattapaal (@sattapaal) June 15, 2023

“3 of the top 4 in December! All at home at least”

–Dec45321 in the TIA comments.

'You have to play everyone twice so it doesn't matter when you play them' is up there with the most stupid takes in football. Of course it matters. — Carl (@Carl_M79) June 15, 2023

Very Tough Christmas and New Year Period. I back us to do well this year. Up the reds #LFC #YNWA #LIVERPOOL https://t.co/cn7YETxOKb — FplGakpo#18 (@18Fplgakpo) June 15, 2023

We’ve someone how still got Leicester over Christmas… — ForTheReds (@For_TheReds) June 15, 2023

A familiar face in May

“You can’t give them Wolves at home on the last day for the 3rd time in 5 years it’ll look dodgy” The Premier League: pic.twitter.com/J9SdJwfctJ — Booth (@JoshBoothy__) June 15, 2023

wolves at home again on the last day of the season ? — chlo ? (@LFCchlos) June 15, 2023

Hahaha city win the league by a point then ffs? https://t.co/yaFwdx4uEf — jake huntley (@jake_huntley) June 15, 2023

We're facing Wolves on the last day at Anfield, We're gonna finish in the top 2 — Azeem?? (@_AzeemP) June 15, 2023

“Last time we played the final match at home against Wolves (in 2019) we were so close to winning the title (it was the first time for me in the beautiful city of Liverpool, what a moment). I have a feeling that this time, when Wolves will come to Anfield, we will celebrate winning the premier league title!”

–Vincent in the TIA comments.