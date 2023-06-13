Liverpool FC Women captain Niamh Fahey has signed an extended contract with the club.

The Irish international will continue her stay with her childhood team where she has already completed five years of service.

An experienced centre-back with a wealth of know-how, Fahey has already made 106 appearances for the Reds, behind only centre-back partner Gemma Bonner in terms of the current squad.

Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard said: “Niamh’s a fantastic person, a fantastic leader and her performance levels on the pitch have stayed consistently high for club and country.

“She’s our captain and we’re delighted she’s decided to extend her contract.”

Fahey led the team back to the Women’s Super League by lifting the Championship title in 2022 and made 15 appearances as they consolidated their place in the top tier with a solid seventh place finish last season.

“It was an easy decision and I’m delighted to extend my contract at this fantastic club – I couldn’t imagine anywhere else,” said the 35-year-old.

“I’m already massively excited for next season.

“I’ve been here five years, seen a lot of changes but the position we’re in now as a club is really exciting and the future looks really, really bright.

“I’m delighted to be a part of it and keep pushing the club higher up the table.”

A frustrating injury hampered Fahey in the final two months of the season but she was back in time to help the Reds complete their league programme and believes the squad showed they could compete.

“It was a good year and we showed we’re definitely able to compete against the top sides. The WSL is where you want to be and it’s where we should be, now it’s about pushing forward and getting us as high up there as possible.”

Fahey paid tribute to the club’s supporters who have been with the team even in some tough times with Prenton Park becoming a stronghold for the Reds during their league campaign.

“The fans were incredible last year. They always have been, they had our backs even in the toughest times.

“That makes all the difference for us and makes the club what it is, it’s so special because of the fans. We’re delighted they’re experiencing some good times in the WSL and hopefully we can give them a lot more next year.”

Fahey and her Irish colleagues are currently involved in a pre World Cup mini camp and, selection permitting, she’s got an exciting summer ahead at her first major tournament with her country.

“It’s a big summer ahead for the girls in green, our first ever major finals down in Australia.

“It’s an historic moment and hopefully I’ll be part of that final squad heading Down Under.”